North American Pickleball Equipment Market To Reach US$351.8 Million By 2035 At 6.0% CAGR, Driven By New Courts And Pro Tours

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Pickleball Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Pickleball Equipment Market was valued at USD 196.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 351.8 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6%. Market growth is supported by rising participation, expanding sports infrastructure, product innovation, and increasing consumer interest in active lifestyles and low-impact sports.

Pickleball has progressed from a niche recreational activity into a widely adopted fitness, competitive, and social sport attracting participants across multiple age groups. This broader player base is generating sustained demand for paddles, balls, footwear, bags, nets, and related accessories. Continued development of dedicated courts and organized programs is also improving access to the sport across the United States and Canada.

Manufacturers are strengthening the North America pickleball equipment market through advanced product designs and materials. Carbon fiber, graphite, and polymer cores are increasingly incorporated into paddles to improve control, power, spin, durability, and weight balance. Surface technology and aerodynamic design are also becoming important differentiators as recreational and competitive players seek equipment aligned with their skill levels and playing styles. Sustainable product development is gaining attention, encouraging companies to evaluate eco-friendly materials, manufacturing processes, and packaging.

Paddles Maintain the Largest Product Share

The paddles segment represented 49.7% of the market and generated USD 97.8 million in 2025. Its leading position reflects the paddle's essential role in gameplay and the importance consumers place on performance, comfort, and construction quality. A broad pricing range, from entry-level products below USD 50 to premium models exceeding USD 200, enables suppliers to serve beginners, enthusiasts, and professional athletes.

Frequent advances in paddle shape, weight distribution, core composition, grip design, and surface texture are supporting replacement purchases and product upgrades. As players develop their skills, many transition toward performance-oriented models offering greater precision, consistency, and responsiveness. This purchasing behavior is creating opportunities for established sporting goods companies and specialist pickleball brands.

Commercial Demand Benefits From Infrastructure Investment

The commercial segment generated USD 128.2 million in 2025. Demand is driven by bulk procurement from clubs, recreation centers, sports facilities, educational institutions, tournament organizers, and other organizations investing in pickleball programs. These buyers require dependable supplies of equipment to support regular operations, training sessions, competitions, and community activities.

Expansion of dedicated playing spaces and the conversion of existing courts are expected to reinforce commercial equipment sales. Greater availability of facilities improves participation while creating recurring demand for replacement balls, paddles, nets, and facility accessories.

United States Leads the Regional Market

The United States Pickleball Equipment Market accounted for a 78.9% regional share and generated USD 155.2 million in 2025. The country remains central to product development, retail activity, and professional competition. Demand for premium paddles and specialized balls is encouraging manufacturers to prioritize durability, precision, and high-performance features.

Certification requirements and regulatory standards continue to influence product design and manufacturing practices. A well-established retail network, supported by specialty stores, major sporting goods outlets, online marketplaces, and brand-owned platforms, provides consumers with broad product access throughout the year.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the North America Pickleball Equipment Market include Selkirk Sport, JOOLA, Onix Pickleball, Paddle Tek, Engage Pickleball, Franklin Sports, Gamma Sports, Gearbox Sports, Vulcan Sporting Goods, Wilson Sporting Goods, Head NV, Diadem Sports, Prince Sports, ProKennex, and Vatic Pro.

Market participants are investing in advanced materials, proprietary technologies, broader product portfolios, and brand differentiation. Collaborations with professional players, leagues, clubs, and sporting organizations are helping companies increase visibility and establish product credibility. Businesses are also expanding through e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer strategies while developing equipment for both new participants and experienced competitors.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product and commercial segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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