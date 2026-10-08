Europe Single-Cell Sequencing And Spatial Transcriptomics Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Enabled Spatial Multiomics Drives 14.54% CAGR And $3.07 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize recurring consumables, AI analytics, FFPE-compatible automation and end-to-end workflows; target oncology, research institutes and CRO partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market: Focus on Product, Technology, Workflow, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics market is projected to increase from $789.3 million in 2026 to $3,067.6 million by 2036, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.54% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for high-resolution analysis of cellular heterogeneity and molecular activity within intact tissues. Adoption is expanding across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, developmental biology, biomarker discovery, drug development, cell and gene therapy, and translational research. Key end users include research and academic institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

Technology and Industry Outlook

Innovation in the Europe single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics market is focused on spatial multiomics, higher throughput, automation, FFPE compatibility, and AI-enabled bioinformatics. Integrated platforms increasingly combine RNA, DNA, proteins, chromatin accessibility, imaging, and tissue morphology within connected sample-to-insight workflows.

Competition is moving beyond standalone instruments toward comprehensive ecosystems covering sample preparation, cell isolation, library preparation, sequencing, spatial profiling, imaging, consumables, software, and data interpretation. Product differentiation is based on sensitivity, spatial resolution, plex level, throughput, reproducibility, automation, sample compatibility, and multimodal integration. Cloud analytics, automated segmentation, AI-supported annotation, and advanced visualization are also improving the management of high-dimensional datasets.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By product: Single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics products include instruments, consumables, and software. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the single-cell sequencing segment in 2025 because kits, reagents, enzymes, buffers, cartridges, probes, barcodes, and slides are required for each sample and experimental run.

By technology: The market includes Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq), Single-Cell DNA Sequencing, Single-Cell Multi-Omics Sequencing, Sequencing-Based Spatial Transcriptomics, Imaging-Based Spatial Transcriptomics, and In Situ Hybridization-Based Technologies. Sequencing-Based Spatial Transcriptomics led the spatial transcriptomics segment in 2025, supported by transcriptome-wide analysis, established next-generation sequencing infrastructure, and advances in resolution, capture efficiency, FFPE compatibility, and bioinformatics.

By workflow: Single-cell sequencing workflows cover sample collection and preservation, cell isolation, cell capture/partitioning, library preparation, sequencing, data processing, and bioinformatics analysis, interpretation, and validation. Spatial transcriptomics workflows include tissue sectioning and preparation, imaging/hybridization/sequencing, and spatial data analysis. Library preparation held the largest single-cell sequencing workflow share in 2025 due to recurring demand for platform-specific kits and reagents.

By application: Oncology represented the largest application segment in 2025. Single-cell and spatial technologies support research into intratumoral heterogeneity, malignant-cell populations, immune infiltration, treatment resistance, metastatic progression, and the spatial organization of the tumor microenvironment. Cell and gene therapy research is expected to grow rapidly as demand rises for cellular characterization, safety assessment, treatment-response analysis, and quality control. By end user: Research and academic institutes led the market in 2025, supported by cell-atlas programs, disease biology studies, genomics core facilities, public funding, and collaborative European research initiatives. Contract research organizations are expected to record strong growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource complex studies.

Country-Level Market Outlook

Germany is expected to maintain a significant position in the Europe single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics market due to its public research funding, extensive university and institute network, genomics centers, cancer research infrastructure, and biopharmaceutical activity. The U.K. is another major market, supported by national sequencing initiatives, NHS-linked research, and a mature genomics ecosystem.

France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe are contributing through cancer institutes, genomics programs, research consortia, and growing spatial biology adoption. Country-level expansion will depend on research funding, procurement cycles, core-facility access, bioinformatics capacity, workflow standardization, and progress toward clinical translation.

Market Drivers

Precision medicine is a primary growth driver. Single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics support biomarker discovery, therapeutic-target identification, patient-stratification research, and treatment-response analysis across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and cell and gene therapy.

Investment in national genomics programs, biobanks, sequencing facilities, digital pathology, biomedical research centers, and computational infrastructure is also expanding market access. Europe's network of government-funded institutes, universities, cancer centers, genomics core facilities, and cross-border consortia creates commercial opportunities for platform developers, reagent suppliers, software companies, and specialist service providers.

Challenges and Opportunities

Complex data analysis and limited bioinformatics expertise remain significant barriers. Single-cell and spatial datasets require quality control, normalization, batch correction, clustering, annotation, image segmentation, spatial mapping, multimodal integration, visualization, and biological interpretation. Differences among platforms, protocols, sample types, and analytical pipelines can affect reproducibility and cross-study comparability.

These challenges are increasing demand for automated pipelines, cloud-based software, AI-enabled annotation, standardized analytical methods, and scalable computing environments. Clinical translation presents an important long-term opportunity, particularly in biomarker development, pathology-integrated analysis, clinical-trial support, patient stratification, and therapy-response assessment. Commercial success will depend on validated assays, FFPE-compatible workflows, automation, regulatory compliance, quality management, reproducibility, and interpretable reporting.

Recent Market Developments



In June 2026, 10x Genomics, Inc. acquired Proteintech Genomics to expand proteomics capabilities and strengthen integrated RNA and protein analysis across single-cell and spatial workflows.

In June 2026, Illumina, Inc. launched StrataMap Spatial Solution, an end-to-end spatial whole-transcriptome research solution designed for true single-cell resolution.

In April 2026, Bruker Spatial Biology introduced integrated workflows connecting GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, CellScape XR, and CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager for multiomic tissue-profiling studies. In March 2026, MGI Tech Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of STOmics and CycloneSEQ, adding spatial biology and nanopore sequencing technologies to its integrated omics portfolio.

Strategic Value of the Market Report

The report supports product and innovation planning by evaluating instruments, consumables, software, technologies, workflows, applications, end users, and country-level demand. It highlights commercial priorities including automation, FFPE compatibility, higher throughput, spatial resolution, recurring consumables, multiomic integration, AI-enabled analysis, and regional technical support.

Organizations can use the analysis to identify market-entry opportunities, compare customer groups, assess geographic expansion, benchmark competitors, and evaluate partnerships, acquisitions, service development, and portfolio integration. Competitive assessment covers sequencing companies, single-cell platform developers, spatial biology innovators, imaging providers, reagent suppliers, bioinformatics companies, and integrated life science technology vendors.

Research Methodology

The market analysis covers 2024 to 2036, with 2025 as the base year and 2026 to 2036 as the forecast period. Estimates were validated through primary interviews with platform manufacturers, reagent and software vendors, genomics core facilities, biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, contract research organizations, healthcare organizations, distributors, regulatory consultants, laboratory leaders, application scientists, procurement managers, and bioinformatics professionals.

Secondary research included annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, company websites, product portfolios, certified publications, journals, white papers, recognized databases, press releases, and industry news. The research assessed market values, segment shares, competitive positioning, product developments, innovation trends, and regional performance.

Leading Companies



10x Genomics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Mission Bio

Bruker Corporation

Singleron Biotechnologies

Quanterix Corporation

Vizgen Corporation

Waters Corporation

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Ultima Genomics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Trends

1.2.1 Evolution Toward Integrated Spatial Multiomics and AI-Enabled Analysis

1.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

1.3.1 Europe Regulatory Framework

1.3.1.1 EU Countries

1.3.1.2 U.K.

1.3.2 Data Protection and Genomic Data Compliance

1.3.3 CE-IVD and Clinical Adoption Considerations

1.4 Product and Technology Evolution

1.4.1 Single-Cell Sequencing

1.4.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

1.5 Pricing Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Growing Focus on Precision Medicine

1.6.1.2 Growing Investments in National Genomics Programs and Research Infrastructure

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Complex Data Analysis and Shortage of Bioinformatics Expertise

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Clinical Translation of Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics

2 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, by Product

2.1 Single-Cell Sequencing

2.1.1 Instruments

2.1.1.1 Sequencing Systems

2.1.1.2 Cell Isolation Systems

2.1.1.3 Microarray Systems

2.1.1.4 Cell Sorting Systems

2.1.1.5 Others

2.1.2 Consumables

2.1.3 Software

2.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

2.2.1 Instruments

2.2.1.1 Spatial Profiling Systems

2.2.1.2 Tissue Imaging Systems

2.2.1.3 Slide Scanners and Microscopy Systems

2.2.1.4 Others

2.2.2 Consumables

2.2.3 Software

3 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, By Technology

3.1 Single-Cell Sequencing

3.1.1 Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq)

3.1.2 Single-Cell DNA Sequencing

3.1.3 Single-Cell Multi-Omics Sequencing

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

3.2.1 Sequencing-Based Spatial Transcriptomics

3.2.2 Imaging-Based Spatial Transcriptomics

3.2.3 In Situ Hybridization-Based Technologies

3.2.4 Others

4 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, by Workflow

4.1 Single-Cell Sequencing

4.1.1 Sample Collection and Preservation

4.1.2 Cell Isolation, Cell Capture/Partitioning

4.1.3 Library Preparation

4.1.4 Sequencing

4.1.5 Data Processing

4.1.6 Bioinformatics Analysis, Interpretation, and Validation

4.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

4.2.1 Imaging/Hybridization/Sequencing

4.2.2 Spatial Data Analysis

4.2.3 Tissue Sectioning and Preparation

4.2.4 Others

5 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, by Application

5.1 Single-Cell Sequencing

5.1.1 Oncology

5.1.1.1 Biomarker Discovery

5.1.1.2 Tumor Microenvironment Profiling

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Immunology

5.1.3 Neurology

5.1.4 Drug Discovery and Development

5.1.5 Infectious Disease Research

5.1.6 Stem Cell Biology

5.1.7 Cell and Gene Therapy Research

5.1.8 Developmental Biology

5.1.9 Stem Cell Research

5.1.10 Reproductive Biology

5.1.11 Other Applications

5.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Translational Research

5.2.3 Immunology

5.2.4 Tissue Atlas and Cell Mapping Studies

5.2.5 Drug Discovery and Development

5.2.6 Neurology

5.2.7 Developmental Biology

5.2.8 Stem Cell Research

5.2.9 Infectious Disease Research

5.2.10 Other Applications

6 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, by End User

6.1 Research and Academic Institutes

6.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

6.3 Contract Research Organizations

6.4 Others (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs)

7 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, by Country

7.1 U.K.

7.1.1 Country Overview

7.1.2 Market Drivers

7.1.3 Market Restraints

7.1.4 Key Research Hubs

7.1.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.1.6 Analyst View

7.1.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.2 Germany

7.2.1 Country Overview

7.2.2 Market Drivers

7.2.3 Market Restraints

7.2.4 Key Research Hubs

7.2.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.2.6 Analyst View

7.2.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.3 France

7.3.1 Country Overview

7.3.2 Market Drivers

7.3.3 Market Restraints

7.3.4 Key Research Hubs

7.3.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.3.6 Analyst View

7.3.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.4 Italy

7.4.1 Country Overview

7.4.2 Market Drivers

7.4.3 Market Restraints

7.4.4 Key Research Hubs

7.4.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.4.6 Analyst View

7.4.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.5 Spain

7.5.1 Country Overview

7.5.2 Market Drivers

7.5.3 Market Restraints

7.5.4 Key Research Hubs

7.5.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.5.6 Analyst View

7.5.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.6.1 Country Overview

7.6.2 Market Drivers

7.6.3 Market Restraints

7.6.4 Key Research Hubs

7.6.5 Funding and Innovation Landscape

7.6.6 Analyst View

7.6.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

8 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

8.1 Europe Single-Cell Sequencing and Spatial Transcriptomics Market, Key Strategies and Developments, Jan 2024-Jun 2026

8.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company), January 2024-July 2026

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 10x Genomics Inc.

8.3.1.1 Overview

8.3.1.2 Top Products

8.3.1.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.1.4 Key Personnel

8.3.1.5 Analyst View

8.3.2 Illumina, Inc.

8.3.2.1 Overview

8.3.2.2 Top Products

8.3.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.2.4 Key Personnel

8.3.2.5 Analyst View

8.3.3 Standard BioTools Inc.

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Top Products

8.3.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.3.4 Key Personnel

8.3.3.5 Analyst View

8.3.4 Mission Bio

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Top Products

8.3.4.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.4.4 Key Personnel

8.3.4.5 Analyst View

8.3.5 Bruker Corporation

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Top Products

8.3.5.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.5.4 Key Personnel

8.3.5.5 Analyst View

8.3.6 Singleron Biotechnologies

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Top Products

8.3.6.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.6.4 Key Personnel

8.3.6.5 Analyst View

8.3.7 Quanterix

8.3.7.1 Overview

8.3.7.2 Top Products

8.3.7.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.7.4 Key Personnel

8.3.7.5 Analyst View

8.3.8 Vizgen Corporation

8.3.8.1 Overview

8.3.8.2 Top Products

8.3.8.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.8.4 Key Personnel

8.3.8.5 Analyst View

8.3.9 Waters Corporation

8.3.9.1 Overview

8.3.9.2 Top Products

8.3.9.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.9.4 Key Personnel

8.3.9.5 Analyst View

8.3.10 MGI

8.3.10.1 Overview

8.3.10.2 Top Products

8.3.10.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.10.4 Key Personnel

8.3.10.5 Analyst View

8.3.11 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

8.3.11.1 Overview

8.3.11.2 Top Products

8.3.11.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.11.4 Key Personnel

8.3.11.5 Analyst View

8.3.12 QIAGEN N.V.

8.3.12.1 Overview

8.3.12.2 Top Products

8.3.12.3 Target Customers/End User

8.3.12.4 Key Personnel

8.3.12.5 Analyst View

8.3.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.3.13.1 Overview

8.3.13.2 Top Products

8.3.13.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.13.4 Key Personnel

8.3.13.5 Analyst View

8.3.14 Ultima Genomics, Inc.

8.3.14.1 Overview

8.3.14.2 Top Products

8.3.14.3 Target Customers/End Users

8.3.14.4 Key Personnel

8.3.14.5 Analyst View

9 Research Methodology

9.1 Data Sources

9.1.1 Primary Data Sources

9.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

9.1.3 Data Triangulation

9.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured



10x Genomics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Mission Bio

Bruker Corporation

Singleron Biotechnologies

Quanterix

Vizgen Corporation

Waters Corporation

MGI

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Ultima Genomics, Inc.

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