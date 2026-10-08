J&K Govt Notifies City Gas Distribution Policy To Expand Clean Fuel Access, Accelerate Industrial Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) The Omar Abdullah government on Thursday notified the Jammu and Kashmir City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, aimed at expanding access to clean fuel.

Officials said the union territory government has notified the policy aimed at expanding clean fuel access, modernising energy infrastructure and promoting industrial growth.

The policy, approved by the Council of Ministers, provides an investor-friendly and time-bound framework for expanding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector.

Key provisions include coverage of all 20 districts, single-window time-bound clearances, streamlined establishment of CNG stations, standardised Right of Way norms and priority gas connectivity to major industrial estates, including those in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the policy is expected to provide safer, affordable, and cleaner energy, reduce fuel costs, strengthen industrial competitiveness and attract green investments.

It will also create opportunities for employment, apprenticeships and skill development.

The Chief Minister congratulated Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma and the department on the notification, describing it as a significant step towards cleaner growth and sustainable development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CGD infrastructure support establishes guidelines for setting up CNG stations and standardises the Right of Way (RoW) norms.

The policy aims to deliver cleaner and more affordable energy to households, commercial entities, industries, and the transport sector.

Supported by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) initiative, the broader objective of the CGD policy is to develop a 325 km natural gas pipeline connecting the region to GAIL's Gurdaspur-Jammu network.

Complementary national programmes, like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), and the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas enforcement drives focus on improving affordability, preventing diversion, and expanding LPG and PNG options nationwide.

The office of the Chief Minister in a post on its X handle, while announcing this, wrote, "A major step towards expanding clean fuel access, accelerating industrial growth and modernising energy infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir."