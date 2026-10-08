Chennai To Hold Voter Registration Camps At 4,079 Polling Stations On October 10-11

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) A two-day special voter registration drive will be held at all 4,079 polling stations across Chennai district on October 10 and 11, offering eligible residents an opportunity to enrol their names and update their electoral details.

The camps, organised under the directions of the Election Commission of India, will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will cover all 16 Assembly constituencies in the district.

District Election Officer, G.S. Sameeran, said the exercise was intended to ensure that eligible citizens were included in the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming electoral revisions.

Residents whose names have been omitted, people who have not registered and first-time voters have been urged to use the facility.

The drive will also assist young residents completing 18 years of age, who are seeking to enrol as voters.

Eligible applicants should visit the centres at their respective polling stations with the supporting documents needed for registration.

Proof of age and residence should be carried to the camps, according to the district election officer. These documents will support applications for enrolment and requests to update electoral details.

The weekend schedule gives residents two days to approach their polling station centres. With camps operating throughout the district, applicants can seek assistance at the polling station serving their area.

The exercise focusses on bringing eligible citizens who are currently outside the electoral rolls into the registration process.

It also provides an opportunity for registered voters who need to update their particulars to approach the designated centres.

Sameeran appealed to eligible residents to participate in the drive. Those seeking enrolment should ensure that they have the necessary documents before visiting their polling station centre.

For first-time applicants, the camps offer a point of assistance for submitting their details for inclusion in the rolls.

Residents omitted from the voter list can also approach the centres to seek help with registration. The district-wide coverage places all 4,079 polling stations within the scope of the special exercise, spanning Chennai's 16 Assembly constituencies.

The same timings will apply on both days. Eligible residents have been asked to make use of the October 10 and 11 camps to register their names or update their details as part of the Election Commission's effort to ensure fuller inclusion in the electoral rolls.