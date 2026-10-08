Mike Flanagan Screened 1400 Actors Before Locking Summer H. Howell For 'Carrie'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released miniseries 'Carrie', has shared that the team had screened for 1400 actors before they locked the casting for the titular role with Summer H. Howell.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the series, and shared that the makers were intrigued by Summer's ability to pull off the character considerably, who is younger to her in age.

He told IANS,“Oh, well, this is the amazing thing about Summer. So we looked at 1400 actors to find Summer. It is a huge, huge casting. And Summer plays a 15 year old so convincingly that even I would look at her and think that it's like, yes, this is a teenager. Summer is a 22 year old woman. So, all of the tricks that I would typically use with younger actors, not at all necessary with Summer. So she would show me very often how the scene would need to go. Summer is so incredible”.

He further mentioned,“She's so remarkable. And one of the strongest women I've ever met. And I think this version of Carrie that she creates, who is so curious and kind and smart and you just want to protect her. I think her performance is extraordinary. And she was a wonderful leader on set, which is the thing that I most admired about her. But she really led her cast and took care of everyone and set an amazing example”.

'Carri' is a series adaptation of Stephen King's eponymous 1974 novel for a contemporary audience. The series follows the socially isolated teenager as she navigates high school, bullying and the oppressive influence of her mother, Margaret, while discovering her telekinetic abilities. Flanagan updates the story for the social-media era, bringing cyberbullying, online humiliation and modern teenage pressures into the narrative.

The series expands several characters and explores the psychological roots of cruelty, victimhood and revenge more deeply than earlier adaptations. While Brian De Palma's 1976 film remains the iconic version, the series format gives the story considerably more room to explore its characters and themes.