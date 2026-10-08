Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi Remember Nana Patekar's Towering Impact On Cinema, Society

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan, actor politician Pawan Kalyan, and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi have mourned the demise of the legendary actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday.

The 3 actors remembered Nana Patekar for his impact on the cinema, his social work service to the nation during the Kargil War.

Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture with the screen legend. He also penned a long note, as he wrote,“Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji's passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans”.

Chiranjeevi shared a throwback solo picture of the late actor, as he lauded him for his powerful screen presence and his compassion for farmers.

He wrote,“Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #NanaPatekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and artistic journey uniquely his own that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Pawan Kalyan also penned a long note, as he wrote,“The passing of legendary Indian actor, National Award-winning artiste, and Padma Shri awardee Sri Nana Patekar Ji, is deeply painful. Over four decades, he brought extraordinary depth and authenticity to every role, from comedy to emotional, and from intense drama to the finest shades of human emotion, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond his remarkable contribution as an actor, his work as a social worker and his commitment to serving society will also be remembered with great respect. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and countless admirers. Om Shanti”.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. An official confirmation from the Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula, Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor was known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.