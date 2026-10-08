EUR/USD Signal 08/10: Sellers Hold The Upper Hand
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.
The EUR/USD pair reacted mildly to the latest Federal Reserve minutes that came out overnight. These minutes showed that most Fed officials expect interest rates to continue rising this year. However, odds of a rate hike have dropped on Polymarket and Kalshi after the recent US jobs and inflation data. The data showed that the economy created just 29k jobs, while inflation softened a bit in August.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has plunged in the past four weeks. It dropped from a high of 1.1708 in August to a low of 1.1160 on Monday. It then stabilized on Tuesday as the sell-off lost momentum.The pair then resumed the downward trend. It remains below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. It also remains below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears remain in control.Therefore, technicals and fundamentals suggest that the euro sell-off has more room to go. If this happens, it may drop to the psychological level of 1.1100.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
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