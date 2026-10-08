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BTC/USD Signal 08/10: Bitcoin's Bullish Flag Rebound
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,000. Add a stop-loss at 80,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 88,000.
Bitcoin also retreated as liquidations jumped. CoinGlass data shows that Bitcoin positions worth over $173 million were liquidated in the last 24 hours. In most cases, Bitcoin tends to underperform the market whenever liquidations are rising,EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisBitcoin price moved sideways in the past few weeks. It dropped to 82,758, a notable level that coincides with the highest point on May 6 this year. Moving to that level confirmed a break-and-retest pattern, a common continuation sign in technical analysis.The pair has formed a bullish flag pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a horizontal channel. It has also remained above the Supertrend indicator.Bitcoin has also formed a golden cross pattern in technical analysis. Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely have a strong bullish breakout, initially to a high of 87,185. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological level of 90,000. On the other hand, a drop below the support level of 80,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
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