Malaysia Secures 20 Recognitions, Including Eight Category Wins, At ASEAN Energy Awards 2026 Arabian Post
|SUB-CATEGORY
|NAME OF PROJECT
|RANK
|ASEAN Energy Efficiency & Conservation Best Practices Awards
|GREEN BUILDING AWARDS Category
|1
|Retrofitted Building
|Susten Sdn. Bhd. – Gurney Paragon & Hunza Tower
|1st Runner Up
|2
|IEN Consultants Sdn. Bhd. – Menara Great Eastern & Great Eastern Mall
|2nd Runner Up
|3
|Tropical Building
|Gamuda Land – Wetlands Arboretum Centre
|Winner
|4
|New & Existing Building
|Edgenta Mediserve Sdn. Bhd. – Hospital Cyberjaya
|1st Runner Up
|5
|Small Green Building
|Conevo Green Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. – Hwa Hin Office
|2nd Runner Up
|6
|Large Green Building
|Edgenta Mediserve Sdn. Bhd. – Hospital Cyberjaya
|1st Runner Up
|7
|Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn. Bhd. – One Shell Square Miri
|2nd Runner Up
|8
|Green Residential
|TKCA Architects Sdn. Bhd. – The Spectrum House
|Winner
|9
|BGreen Associates Sdn. Bhd. – 42 Danau Villa
|1st Runner Up
|10
|Zero Energy Building
|Conevo Green Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. – Hwa Hin Office
|2nd Runner Up
|ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards
|11
|Off-Grid Power
|TNB GSparx Sdn. – Lighting Lives Beyond the Grid: Stand Alone Solar PV-Battery Electrification Empowering Indigenous Community Resilience
|2nd Runner Up
|12
|Off-Grid Thermal
|SD Guthrie Renewable Energy Sdn. Bhd. – SDG's Pioneering Co-Firing Biogas Plant Utilising Palm Oil Mill Effluent from Lavang Oil Mill to Improve Boiler Efficiency, Deliver Sustainable Thermal Energy and Enhance Biomass Fuel Usage
|1st Runner Up
|13
|On-Grid Utility Scale
|Cenergi FJP – Malaysia's Biggest POME-Based Biogas Plant Integrating Sustainable Practices with Engineering Impact
|Winner
|14
|On-Grid Small Scale
|TONIBUNG – Walou Micro: Hydro Solar Hybrid Small Scale, Community Based Renewable Energy Project
|Winner
|15
|On-Grid Self Consumption
|IOI Bio-Energy Sdn. Bhd. – Maximising Green Energy Generation
|1st Runner Up
|16
|Biofuel
|Johor Plantation Group Berhad – Palm to Pipeline: Biomethane – Empowering the Nation with Green Gas
|1st Runner Up
|17
|Special Submission – Waste to Energy
|Indah Water Konsortium Sdn. Bhd. – Waste to Energy Integration at Langat RSTP: Advancing Carbon Reduction through Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Recovery
|Winner
|18
|Special Submission – Green Hydrogen
|Sarawak Energy Berhad – PowerCube Solar Hydrogen System – Containerised Solar Hydrogen Project, Rumah Bangau, Song
|Winner
|19
|Special Submission – RE Enabler Technology
|N.U.R. Power Sdn. Bhd. – Accelerating the Net-Zero Transition: Advancing Renewable Penetration in Industrial Parks Through Smart Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Microgrid Integration at NUR Power's West Substation in Kulim Hi-Tech Park
|Winner
|20
|National Strategic Excellence
|GLT BP Power Sdn. Bhd. – GLT BP Power Centralised Biogas Hub – Malaysia's First Integrated Multi-Mill POME-to Power Facility
|Winner
Hashtag: #PETRA
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