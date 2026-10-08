Malaysia Secures 20 Recognitions, Including Eight Category Wins, At ASEAN Energy Awards 2026 Arabian Post

This represents an improvement over Malaysia's performance in 2025, when the country received 16 recognitions, including six category wins. The stronger performance in 2026 demonstrates the growing capabilities of Malaysian organisations in implementing energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions.

The recognitions were conferred under the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards and the ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards. The Malaysian recipients were recognised for projects involving energy-efficient and green buildings, biogas, solar and micro-hydro, as well as emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Prior to stepping onto the regional stage at AEA 2026, these organisations were first recognised for their achievement at the national level through National Energy Awards.

The National Energy Awards (NEA) serves as Malaysia's platform for identifying and recognising organisations with the potential to compete at the ASEAN level. Selected NEA 2026 winners represented Malaysia at AEA 2026 and presented the country's sustainable energy achievements and best practices to the region.

PETRA regards this regional recognition as evidence of the ability of Malaysian industries, businesses and institutions to translate the country's energy transition objectives into practical solutions. It also demonstrates the value of cooperation among the Government, industry and other relevant stakeholders in strengthening Malaysia's energy ecosystem.

The ASEAN Energy Awards 2026 were presented in Manila, the Philippines, in conjunction with the 44th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF).

Malaysia's performance at AEA 2026 supports the objectives of the National Energy Policy 2022–2040 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) to develop a secure, sustainable and inclusive energy system while enhancing the country's long-term economic competitiveness.

These objectives will also be advanced through the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2.0 (NEEAP 2.0) for 2026–2035. The plan targets cumulative energy savings of 815,000 terajoule (TJ) over its 10-year implementation period and is expected to generate approximately RM85 billion in energy savings, attract RM36 billion in private investment and create around 29,000 employment opportunities.

Together with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024, NETR and NEEAP 2.0 provide the policy and regulatory foundation to accelerate energy efficiency, encourage investment and innovation, and enhance Malaysia's energy security and economic competitiveness.

PETRA, together with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia and other relevant stakeholders, will continue to work with industry to increase the adoption of energy-efficient practices, expand renewable energy deployment, and facilitate innovation and investment in support of Malaysia's energy transition objectives.

PETRA once again congratulates all Malaysian recipients for their achievements and for representing the country with distinction at AEA 2026. Their success reflects the progress of Malaysia's energy sector and reinforces the country's contribution to a secure, resilient and sustainable energy future for Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.