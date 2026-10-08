Litmus Chief Warns AI Integration Could Expose Industrial Controls Arabian Post
Shah described an internal one-dollar wager predicting a serious cybersecurity breach involving supervisory control and data acquisition systems within the next 12 to 24 months. His warning centres on network access, excessive permissions and security compromises made while demonstrating AI capabilities.
The prediction is not based on a disclosed incident or evidence that a particular industrial installation has been compromised. Rather, it identifies vulnerabilities that could emerge when organisations connect AI applications to operational technology controlling physical processes.
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