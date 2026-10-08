MENAFN - Swissinfo) Rain may be falling less often, but when it does, it is increasingly intense. In Switzerland, that is not just a perception. Observations show that heavy rainfall has become stronger in recent decades, and climate projections suggest the trend will continue, with short-duration downpours becoming up to 30% more intense in the future. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Is it raining harder and harder? Yes, it's not just your imagination This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 08:39 5 minutes Matteo Martelli, RSI

Historical measurements from Switzerland's rain-gauge network reveal how precipitation patterns in Switzerland have changed.

“Since the 1980s, when instruments capable of recording rainfall at ten-minute intervals came into use, the intensity of heavy rainfall over ten-minute periods has increased by around 20%,” says meteorologist Luca Nisi.

Over a longer timeframe the trend is equally clear. During the past century, intense daily rainfall events have become about 26% more frequent and roughly 12% stronger. The driving force behind this trend, which is increasing our vulnerability to extreme events, is the familiar culprit: global warming.

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