Is It Raining Harder And Harder? Yes, It's Not Just Your Imagination
Historical measurements from Switzerland's rain-gauge network reveal how precipitation patterns in Switzerland have changed.
“Since the 1980s, when instruments capable of recording rainfall at ten-minute intervals came into use, the intensity of heavy rainfall over ten-minute periods has increased by around 20%,” says meteorologist Luca Nisi.
Over a longer timeframe the trend is equally clear. During the past century, intense daily rainfall events have become about 26% more frequent and roughly 12% stronger. The driving force behind this trend, which is increasing our vulnerability to extreme events, is the familiar culprit: global warming.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland braces for more heatwaves, droughts and violent storms
This content was published on Nov 4, 2025 Switzerland is heading for a future that is hotter, drier and more unpredictable, with less snow and heavier rainfall, according to a new climate report.Read more: Switzerland braces for more heatwaves, droughts and violent s
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