MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is one of the world's leading pharma hubs, but it's also a growing hot spot for AI research, start-ups and major technology companies. The combination is giving pharma professionals in the country opportunities beyond traditional drugmakers. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: As big pharma meets AI, new career paths open in Switzerland This content was published on October 8, 2026 - 09:00 8 minutes

I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.

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Pharmaceutical companies like Swiss giants Novartis and Roche are betting big on artificial intelligence to discover and develop new drugs. In 2025, the top 20 pharma firms spent some $29.5 billion (CHF24.5 billion) on AI drug discovery deals, up from $15.4 million the year before, accordingExternal link to consulting firm McKinsey.

Meanwhile AI giants like Anthropic and OpenAI are racing to develop tools for the data-heavy scientific, clinical, and commercial work of the drug industry. In June, the CEO of Microsoft's AI division, Mustafa Suleyman, calledExternal link healthcare“the most important application of AI”.

For pharma professionals based in Switzerland, the convergence of pharma and AI is opening new career paths. Basel is already one of the world's top pharma hubs while Zurich is emerging as a centre of AI innovation, thanks to top universities and funding for AI research as well as start-ups that have attracted big names in AI.

OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, along with Anthropic have set up operations in Zurich. Isomorphic Labs, the AI drug discovery company spun out of Google DeepMind, opened its first office outside the United Kingdom in Lausanne.

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