Iran Has Not Halted Nuclear Industry Activities Eslami

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has not halted its nuclear industry activities, Iranian Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chairman Mohammad Eslami said on Oct. 8 at the opening of the Center for Diagnosis and Treatment of Childhood Cancer in Tehran, according to the AEOI.

“There are pressures, sanctions, threats and attacks against Iran's nuclear industry. However, Iran has managed to preserve its development,” Eslami said.

He said healthcare and food security are considered strategic priorities for Iran's development at the AEOI. Despite all pressure and sanctions, the organization continues its development.

Eslami said that, alongside the pressure, accusations are also being made against Iran, adding that those making the accusations know that they do not reflect reality. Despite all this, employees of Iran's nuclear industry continue to perform their duties properly, he said.

“Currently, 78 types of products are being manufactured under an agreement with Iran's Food and Drug Administration, while more than 20 other products are at the research stage,” Eslami said.

He said Iran is among the first countries to introduce alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals into the treatment sector.

“This is an achievement that Iran's nuclear industry specialists and medical professionals can be proud of. Iran's nuclear industry can even compete with the US in the field of alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals. This achievement has been made at a time when the country is facing various threats,” Eslami said.

Eslami added that one of the AEOI's main areas of activity is food and agricultural products. According to official statistics, around 30% of the country's approximately 130 million tons of annual production becomes waste, he said.

He said some pests and diseases affecting agricultural products are not eliminated, resulting not only in economic losses but also in the loss of the country's resources.

According to Eslami, four gamma irradiation centers were operating in Iran in 2021. Their number has since increased and is expected to reach 20 by the end of the current Iranian year on March 20, 2027.

Technology is used at these centers to remove toxic substances and contaminants from food products, he said.