Uzbekistan, Austrian RBI Engage 50+ Investors On Bond Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan briefed more than 50 foreign institutional investors on its macroeconomic outlook, government securities market and investment opportunities during an online meeting held with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) on Oct. 7.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was organized as part of Uzbekistan's efforts to strengthen regular engagement with international institutional investors and attract greater foreign investment into the country's local-currency government securities market.

Participants received an overview of Uzbekistan's current macroeconomic conditions and outlook, fiscal and monetary policies, the state of the government securities market and ongoing reforms aimed at developing the sector.

Additionally, the discussions covered measures to expand foreign investor participation in Uzbekistan's domestic financial market.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan launched a custodian infrastructure in cooperation with RBI, allowing foreign institutional investors to access the country's domestic financial market, including through purchases of local-currency-denominated government securities.

"In recent years, foreign investor interest in Uzbekistan's local-currency-denominated government securities has continued to grow," the ministry said.

This is supported by efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability, implement economic and institutional reforms, develop local-currency financial instruments and expand participation in international capital markets.

As part of these efforts, Uzbekistan on April 1, 2026, placed the equivalent of $1 billion in sovereign international bonds denominated in Uzbek soums, with a coupon rate of 12.25%.

The latest investor meeting provided an opportunity for Uzbekistan to present its economic outlook and ongoing reforms while strengthening direct communication with international investors interested in the country's local financial markets.