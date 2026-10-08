South Africa Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis On Vehicles And Charging Infrastructure 6.7% CAGR To Unlock A US$1.47 Billion Market By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint EV investment opportunities with 100+ KPIs spanning adoption, vehicle segments, charging readiness, smart connectivity and competitor share.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in South Africa is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$1.13 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$1.06 billion in 2025 to approximately US$1.47 billion by the end of 2030.

A comprehensive new report provides a data-centric assessment of the South Africa electric vehicles market, including more than 100 KPIs covering market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle technologies, charging infrastructure, charging points, adoption indicators, and competitive performance. Historical and forecast data through 2030 support market sizing, financial modeling, strategic planning, and investment analysis.

Comprehensive South Africa Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

The report evaluates the development of electric mobility across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses. Market segmentation includes front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive vehicles, alongside low-priced, mid-priced, and luxury electric vehicle categories.

Passenger vehicle coverage spans small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV electric vehicles. Commercial vehicle analysis includes light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty electric vehicles. The report also assesses parallel hybrid, series hybrid, and combined hybrid powertrains, as well as battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and other propulsion technologies.

Additional analysis examines vehicle range categories of up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles, and above 300 miles, together with normal charging and super charging capabilities. Connectivity coverage includes Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, and Vehicle-to-Everything technologies. Geographic adoption is assessed across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Coverage

The South Africa electric vehicle charging infrastructure analysis measures market value, charging station deployment, and the number of charging points. It assesses AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, and network availability across residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot locations.

Charging infrastructure is segmented by slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charging speeds, with additional coverage for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Connector analysis includes Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and other charging infrastructure. The report also compares non-connected charging infrastructure with smart charging infrastructure to evaluate technology adoption and network readiness.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

The research examines the South Africa electric vehicle competitive landscape, including key player market share in the two wheelers and four wheelers segments. It also considers the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, charging accessibility, battery affordability, fleet electrification, and urban mobility requirements on market development.

By combining vehicle electrification trends with infrastructure deployment, consumer adoption, regulatory conditions, and macroeconomic factors, the report identifies emerging opportunities across the electric vehicle ecosystem. Stakeholders can benchmark market readiness, evaluate segment-level growth, assess charging network scalability, and monitor the transition toward connected vehicles, smart charging, and Vehicle-to-Grid integration.

Reasons to Buy



Access historical and forecast data for South Africa's electric vehicles market through 2030.

Analyze market value, transaction value, sales volume, EV penetration, and infrastructure readiness.

Compare passenger, commercial, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, and electric bus segments.

Evaluate propulsion technologies, powertrains, vehicle classes, range categories, charging types, and connectivity models.

Benchmark charging stations, charging points, installation types, locations, charging speeds, connector standards, and smart charging adoption. Assess key player market share and identify opportunities for market entry, partnerships, product development, and geographic expansion.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, financial institutions, and investors. Its structured, analytics-ready format supports investment decisions, infrastructure planning, competitive benchmarking, partnership development, and long-term electric mobility strategies in South Africa.

The research methodology follows industry best practices and applies an unbiased analytical framework supported by a proprietary analytics platform. This approach delivers consistent market intelligence on the technologies, infrastructure requirements, adoption patterns, and commercial opportunities shaping South Africa's electric vehicle industry.

For more information about this report visit

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