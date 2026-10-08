Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 - Q2 2026 Databook 13.8% CAGR To Lift Market To US$190.9 Million By 2030, Led By Affordable Evs And Fleet Charging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize affordable compact EVs, flexible leasing, reliable charging hubs and bundled fleet solutions as Norway shifts to replacement demand and commercial electrification.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in Norway is forecast to grow by 13.3% annually to reach US$113.8 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$100.5 million in 2025 to approximately US$190.9 million by 2030.

Electric vehicles have become the default choice in Norway's passenger-car market, with battery-electric models accounting for most new registrations. Tesla remained the leading brand in 2025, while Volkswagen reduced the gap toward year-end. Volvo, Toyota, BMW, BYD and other manufacturers also compete in a market where new petrol and diesel models now have limited relevance.

Norway's CO?-linked vehicle taxation continues to support electric vehicle adoption. Higher registration costs for petrol and diesel cars, combined with historically favorable purchase taxes for EVs, have strengthened ownership economics. Home charging and widespread fast-charging coverage have also enabled adoption across urban and regional markets.

With new-car EV penetration approaching saturation, future growth will increasingly depend on replacement demand, used-EV market liquidity and access to affordable models. Automakers and dealers will need to address buyers outside higher-income urban groups through competitive pricing, leasing and broader availability of smaller vehicles.

EV Incentives Shift Toward Affordability

Norway is transitioning from broad EV incentives to a more selective tax framework. The government has proposed reducing the VAT exemption threshold for electric cars from NOK 500,000 to NOK 300,000 in 2026 and has signalled the removal of VAT benefits from 2027. However, policy measures are expected to preserve an economic advantage for EVs over fossil-fuel vehicles, supported by rising CO? taxes.

This policy shift is likely to increase demand for compact and lower-priced EVs while placing pressure on premium models. Manufacturers will need to manage vehicle pricing around key tax thresholds and offer flexible financing. The change could strengthen opportunities for value-positioned brands, including BYD and other Chinese-origin manufacturers, while encouraging established European brands to expand their compact EV portfolios.

Charging Infrastructure and Commercial Fleet Electrification

Norway's charging infrastructure priorities are moving from basic passenger-car coverage toward network reliability, payment simplicity, transparent pricing and heavy-vehicle corridors. Charging operators are expected to compete through uptime, card payment options, route planning, fleet services and strategically located hubs rather than charger count alone.

Enova is supporting charging stations for electric trucks and buses, helping address the cost and operational challenges associated with depot charging, grid capacity, land availability and rest-area planning. Retail sites, logistics hubs, energy companies and highway service areas will play increasingly important roles on routes including Oslo-Bergen, Oslo-Trondheim and coastal freight corridors.

Electrification is also expanding across light vans, city buses, heavy vans, long-distance buses and lorries. Public procurement, toll-related support and urban freight policies are encouraging fleet operators to assess zero-emission vehicles. Adoption is expected to accelerate first in city logistics, municipal fleets, buses and regional freight before extending into more complex long-haul operations.

Suppliers able to combine vehicles, depot charging, public corridor access, financing and maintenance services will be better positioned than companies offering vehicles alone. Commercial fleet decisions will remain closely linked to route economics, payload, uptime and charging availability.

Competitive Landscape

Norway's EV market has moved from adoption-led expansion to replacement-led competition. Price, delivery availability, compact model launches, charging access and after-sales support are now central competitive factors.

Tesla remains a market benchmark, supported by Model Y demand and strong brand recognition. Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and CUPRA compete through Harald A. Moller's import network, while Volvo, Toyota, BMW, Hyundai and Kia retain significant positions. BYD, XPeng and MG are gaining relevance as consumers compare range, warranty, software, service and price.

Recent market activity has focused on product launches, vehicle allocation and infrastructure partnerships rather than major mergers and acquisitions. Ford Norway redirected vehicles from other markets to meet demand ahead of tax changes. Harald A. Moller highlighted factory prioritisation and upcoming compact electric models. Circle K and Omexom also upgraded the Furuset location in Oslo into Circle K's largest global EV charging hub, featuring 28 ultra-fast chargers.

Report Coverage

This data-driven report analyzes Norway's electric vehicle market through more than 100 KPIs, including market value, transaction value, sales volume, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, charging points and adoption indicators. Historical and forecast data through 2030 support market sizing, competitive benchmarking and strategic planning.

Vehicle market analysis covers:



Passenger and commercial electric vehicles

Small, medium, crossover, large and SUV electric vehicles

Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and other propulsion types

Distance ranges of up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles and above 300 miles

Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles and Electric Buses Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity

Charging infrastructure analysis includes market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, fixed and portable installations, connector standards and smart charging. Coverage extends across residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace and fleet depot locations. Charging speeds include slow, fast, rapid and ultra-rapid infrastructure for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses.

Reasons to Buy



Assess Norway electric vehicle market size, sales volume, penetration and growth forecasts through 2030.

Compare opportunities across vehicle categories, price classes, powertrains, propulsion types, distance ranges and connectivity systems.

Benchmark charging infrastructure by location, speed, installation type, connector type and vehicle segment.

Evaluate regulatory changes, tax incentives, consumer adoption and commercial fleet electrification.

Track the competitive positions of established automakers, Chinese-origin entrants and charging network operators. Support market entry, product development, financial modeling, infrastructure investment, partnerships and expansion strategies.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable intelligence on Norway's rapidly evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Norway Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Norway Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Norway Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Norway Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Norway Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Norway Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Norway Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Norway Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Norway All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Norway Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Norway Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Norway Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Norway Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Norway Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Norway Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Norway SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Norway Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Norway Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Norway Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Norway Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Norway Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Norway Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Norway Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Norway Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Norway Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Norway Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Norway Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Norway Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Norway Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Norway Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Norway Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Norway Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Norway Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Norway Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Norway Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Norway Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Norway Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Norway Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Norway Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Norway Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Norway Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Norway Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Norway Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Norway Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Norway Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Norway On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Norway Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Norway Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Norway Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Norway Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Norway Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Norway Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Norway Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Norway Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Norway Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Norway Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Norway Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Norway Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Norway Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Norway Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Norway Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Norway Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Norway Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Norway Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Norway Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Norway Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Norway Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Norway Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Norway Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Norway Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Norway Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Norway Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Norway Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Norway Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Norway Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Norway Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Norway Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Norway Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Norway Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

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