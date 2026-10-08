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Admission Of Further Shares To Trading


2026-10-08 04:18:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 October 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“ Company”)

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 30 September 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company' Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (the“ DRIS”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R:

1
Details of the issuer
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
2
Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)
Name, type and identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Regulated market

 London Stock Exchange – main market
c)
Number of further securities admitted
Securities admitted pursuant to the DRIS: 990,800 Ordinary Shares

d)
Total number of securities in issue following admission 375,093,640 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3
Admission details
a)
Date of admission
 7 October 2026
b) Prospectus information
Prospectus: N/A

Supplementary: N/A

Company's webpage:
c) Coverage of notification
 All admissions up to and including 7 October 2026

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
 ...
+44 207 523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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