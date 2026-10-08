Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa

An Award-winning Housereef

The Kudhi Maa Shipwreck

Life Underwater

A World First at Machchafushi: Beneath the Maldives' Best House Reef with Nikon

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, is set to host an exclusive underwater photography and media experience from 14 to 17 October 2026, in partnership with Youth Global Program in partnership with Nikon Middle East & Nikon India. The programme is supported by Lexar Middle East and Hollyland Middle East. Led by Nikon's underwater photographers and welcoming select international media, the programme will offer an immersive exploration of Machchafushi's exceptional marine environment and the underwater world of the South Ari Atoll.Set within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), Machchafushi offers an exceptional setting for an exclusive underwater photography experience. The resort's award-winning house reef, spanning more than five times the area of the island itself, creates an expansive underwater landscape shaped by vibrant coral gardens, diverse marine life, and a series of distinctive dive sites.The experience will take Nikon underwater photographers and select media beneath the surface of Machchafushi, offering the opportunity to capture the island's marine environment from a unique perspective. From coral formations and marine life to the deeper waters surrounding the island, the programme will showcase the diversity and character of the South Ari Atoll, including the renowned Kudhi Maa shipwreck, which rests between approximately 12 and 30 metres under the surface and has become an established artificial reef.Together, Machchafushi's award winning house reef, vibrant coral gardens, diverse marine life and Kudhi Maa create a compelling underwater canvas, offering visiting photographers and media an opportunity to experience and document a lesser seen perspective of the Maldives.Beyond the reef, the programme will introduce participants to the wider Machchafushi experience, connecting the underwater environment with the island's natural surroundings, dining, wellness and slower rhythm of island life. Together, these experiences offer a broader perspective of Machchafushi and its place within the South Ari Atoll.The collaboration brings together Nikon's expertise in photography and Machchafushi's distinctive marine environment, creating an exclusive platform to showcase the underwater character of the South Ari Atoll through the lens of leading underwater photographers and international media, with support from Lexar Middle East and Hollyland Middle East.Taking place from 14 to 17 October 2026, the experience will offer an opportunity to discover and document Machchafushi beyond the shoreline, from its award-winning house reef and vibrant marine life to the distinctive underwater landscapes surrounding the island. Through the photographers and media attending, the experience will bring a different perspective of the Maldives to audiences around the world.

Shivanka Nawarathne

Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd

+971 50 110 4635

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A World First at Machchafushi: Beneath the Maldives' Best House Reef with Nikon News Provided By Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd October 08, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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