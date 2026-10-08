Aqore Unveils Built-In AI Agents For Staffing At Staffing World 2026

Meet Aqore at Staffing World 2026 Booth 825

Production data shows 17,000+ candidate recommendations, 10,000+ AI workflow actions, and a 57% worker redeployment rate

- Steve Zipparro, Chief Revenue Officer, Aqore

IRVING, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aqore, a unified cloud software platform built specifically for the staffing and recruiting industry, today announced its new AI Agents and Workflow Automation Engine, built directly into Aqore's end-to-end staffing platform.

Unlike standalone AI tools that require staffing firms to add another application or integration to their technology stack, Aqore's AI Agents work inside the same platform staffing teams already use to recruit, onboard, schedule, manage time, bill clients, and process payroll.

The goal is simple: automate repetitive work across the staffing operation while keeping people, data, and workflows connected in one system.

Aqore will demonstrate its AI Agents live at Staffing World 2026, October 12–14 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Booth 825.

AI Built Into the Staffing Workflow

Staffing firms continue to adopt new technology to solve individual problems, often creating disconnected systems, duplicate data entry, and additional administrative work.

Aqore is taking a different approach.

Because its AI capabilities are built directly into Aqore's unified platform, AI Agents can work with the information and workflows already used across recruiting, sales, onboarding, staffing operations, collections, and back-office functions.

The new AI Agents are designed to take on repetitive tasks such as screening candidates, following up with workers, assisting with staffing coordination, supporting business development, handling routine client communications, and following up on past-due invoices.

Instead of requiring staffing teams to switch between separate AI tools and their core staffing software, the work happens within Aqore.

Early Production Results

Ahead of the public unveiling, Aqore deployed AI capabilities across customer accounts to measure adoption, system activity, and operational impact. Results through September 2026 include:

1. 17,793 candidate recommendations across 1,981 open requisitions. In high-volume shift environments, Aqore's matching capabilities helped reduce average assignment fulfillment time to 14.9 hours and contributed to a 57.3% worker redeployment rate across more than 1,000 uniquely placed talent profiles.

2. 10,882 AI actions completed within recruiter workflows, including more than 6,600 customized resumes, 2,000 executive profile summaries and 1,000 personalized client and candidate communications.

3. 952 natural-language talent searches, with search response times between 1.1 and 1.2 seconds, helping recruiters quickly identify qualified candidates within their existing talent pools.

4. 445 conversational business intelligence sessions, allowing operational and finance leaders to access branch performance information and other business metrics using plain-language questions.

Executive Commentary

“The fundamental flaw in modern staffing tech stacks isn't a lack of AI tools; it's fragmented data,” said Samar Basnet, Co-Founder and Chief Solutions Architect at Aqore.“When an AI agent runs on an isolated front-office tool, it lacks context on credential compliance, gross margin ceilings, or historical payroll data.

“We engineered our agents directly inside Aqore's unified database. Because the agent understands candidate qualifications, client billing rules, and real-time scheduling constraints simultaneously, it can execute complex, multi-step actions like automated matching and submittals in seconds rather than hours.”

See Aqore AI Agents Live at Staffing World 2026

Staffing World attendees can visit Aqore at Booth 825 to experience the AI Agents in action and see how AI can automate work across the staffing lifecycle. Live demonstrations will include AI capabilities designed to support:

Recruiting: Screening, matching and engaging candidates while helping recruiters quickly identify the right talent for open positions.

Staffing Operations: Helping teams manage repetitive coordination and follow-up activities that keep assignments moving.

Sales & Business Development: Supporting prospecting and outreach activities so sales teams can spend more time building relationships.

Reception: Helping staffing firms respond to inbound conversations and routine requests.

Worker and Customer Re-engagement: Reconnecting with existing workers, candidates and customers to surface new opportunities.

Accounts Receivable: Automating payment reminders and collection follow-up while routing conversations requiring attention back to the appropriate team.

Business Intelligence: Giving staffing leaders real-time visibility into business performance through natural-language questions.

The demonstrations will show how AI can work across a staffing firm's existing workflows without requiring teams to manage a collection of disconnected point solutions. Your entire staffing operation. One platform. Built-in AI.

Staffing leaders can meet with the Aqore team and experience the new AI Agents at Booth 825 during Staffing World 2026.

About Aqore

Aqore is a comprehensive cloud software platform built specifically for staffing and recruiting organizations. Aqore brings front-office applicant tracking (ATS), CRM, onboarding, time capture, billing, payroll, reporting and automation together in one platform. With built-in AI and connected workflows across front- and back-office operations, Aqore helps staffing firms reduce administrative work, improve operational visibility and scale without adding unnecessary complexity.

For more information, visit .

Media & Analyst Contact

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Aqore Staffing Software

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Staffing World 2026

October 12–14, 2026

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

Denver, Colorado

Booth 825

Sandeep Acharya

Aqore Staffing Software

+1 630-216-4089

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