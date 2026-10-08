21 Days of Quiet Reflections for the Mother's Soul by Anna Maria

Anna Maria shares experiences from her life as a mother in a personal, faith-centered journey through motherhood's beauty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anna Maria's 21 Days of Quiet Reflections for the Mother's Soul invites readers into a 21-day exploration of motherhood through experiences from her own life as a mom.

The book takes a personal approach to its subject, drawing on the author's experience of the role she asks readers to reflect upon.

At the center is Anna Maria's view of motherhood as one of God's greatest gifts. Her invitation is to recognize the beauty that this gift holds, giving readers interested in motherhood and faith a clear sense of the perspective guiding these reflections.

The book carries an explicit designation for sensitive but non-vulgar content, a distinction noted in its description for readers considering its subject matter.

Anna Maria is a mother and the author of 21 Days of Quiet Reflections for the Mother's Soul.

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Anna Maria

BrightKey PR

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21 Days Of Quiet Reflections For The Mother's Soul Explores Motherhood As A Gift From God News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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