Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche AG establishes“Home of Sports Cars” and increases its stake in Manthey Racing GmbH to 67 per cent

08.10.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST

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Porsche AG establishes“Home of Sports Cars” and increases its stake in Manthey Racing GmbH to 67 per cent

As part of its strategy 'Sportwagenschmiede '35', the sports car manufacturer is further expanding its individualisation offering in the areas of Performance (including Manthey), Exclusiveness (Sonderwunsch and Exclusive Manufaktur) and Heritage.

As part of this, the collaboration with Manthey is to be expanded, including special models in the few off-segment, performance kits and exclusive track experiences. CEO Dr Michael Leiters:“Manthey has been a trusted Porsche partner for many years, firmly rooted in the motorsport community and with a loyal customer base. We intend to build on this.” Stuttgart. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG has increased its stake in Manthey Racing GmbH to 67 per cent. As part of its strategy 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' and its newly created“Home of Sports Cars”, the company intends to strengthen its business with high-performance vehicles.“Manthey has been a trusted Porsche partner for many years, firmly rooted in the motorsport community and with a loyal customer base. We intend to build on this,” says CEO Dr Michael Leiters.“By increasing our stake, we are moving even closer to the brand, which is based near the Nürburgring and extremely successful in customer racing, with the aim of expanding our joint offering. We're thinking of special models in the few off-segment, performance kits and exclusive racetrack experiences.” Under the term“Home of Sports Cars”, Porsche will bundle its activities across three areas – Performance (including Manthey), Exclusiveness (Sonderwunsch and Exclusive Manufaktur) and Heritage. At the pinnacle of this will be the established individualisation offering, which is to be scaled up further. Manthey combines 30 years of GT expertise with a proven track record in motorsport, including seven overall victories at the Nürburgring 24-hour race, six class wins at Le Mans and several FIA WEC titles and DTM championships. By increasing its stake, Porsche intends to further deepen its collaboration with Manthey and further expand its presence in the performance segment for both racetrack and road, beyond its own GT models. What began with the successes of the company's founder Olaf Manthey on the racetrack has developed into a successful portfolio of authentic performance products and experiences. Since 2020, Porsche and Manthey have developed nine joint Manthey Kits – from the 911 and the 718 to the latest Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. “Mutual trust has been the foundation of our successful collaboration for a long time. Over the past 13 years, we have realised numerous great projects together,” explains Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director of Manthey Racing GmbH.“We see the increase in the shareholding as a personal mark of appreciation. We look forward to further deepening our collaboration and supporting Porsche's strategy 'Sportwagenschmiede '35'”. His brother Martin Raeder, the joint Managing Director of Manthey Racing GmbH, adds:“We are heading into the future in a stronger position with the new shareholding. It is the next step in our partnership. By working even more closely together, Porsche and Manthey will be able to utilise existing synergies and potential in an even more targeted manner and further strengthen the bridge between motorsport and production vehicles.” Manthey will give a first preview of future joint projects on Friday, 9 October. At 13:30 (CEST), the company will present two special models to mark the company's 30th anniversary as part of the DTM at the Hockenheimring. Manthey will also be fighting for its third DTM championship win in four years at the season finale. Thomas Preining currently leads the drivers' standings with a 23-point lead, while Manthey leads the teams' standings by 20 points. The two qualifying sessions for the DTM will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 09:35. Saturday's race starts at 13:30, while the lights will go green for the final race of the season on Sunday at 16:30. 08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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