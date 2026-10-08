Gujarat To Build Rs 80 Crore 'Yatri Niwas' In Ayodhya With 308-Bed Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) The Gujarat government has begun construction of an Rs 80.25-crore 'Yatri Niwas' in Ayodhya, with the facility planned to provide accommodation for 308 people and a large hall capable of seating 864, as the state looks to cater to devotees and tourists travelling from Gujarat to the temple town.

The 'Yatri Niwas' is being developed by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd on 6,929.28 square metres of land in an upcoming township in Ayodhya.

Construction has already commenced, and the facility is expected to be opened to visitors from Gujarat within about a year, according to the state government.

The complex will have different categories of rooms apart from a reception centre and a visitors' lounge. It will also include a souvenir shop, multipurpose hall, auditorium, meeting rooms and a dining area.

Other planned facilities include a terrace garden, digital display systems and landscaped areas.

"The project is being developed under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi," officials said.

The government said the facility was being planned to provide accommodation and other amenities to people from Gujarat visiting Ayodhya.

The Yatri Niwas is also expected to serve as a base for groups travelling to the city for religious and cultural visits.

The project comes after the January 2024 consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, following which the city has continued to draw devotees from across India and abroad.

Gujarat had earlier announced plans for a Yatri Bhavan in Ayodhya to facilitate pilgrims from the state. In March 2024, the government had said Rs 50 crore had been earmarked for the project.

The latest project, with its larger planned capacity and range of facilities, is aimed specifically at providing accommodation and visitor services to tourists and devotees travelling from Gujarat.

The state government said the initiative would provide visitors with facilities designed to offer a home-like stay and also strengthen the cultural and spiritual ties between Gujarat and Ayodhya.