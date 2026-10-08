'Political Frustration': BJP, JD(U) On Mahagathbandhan's Protest March In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) The BJP and JD(U) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition Mahagathbandhan over its protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Patna, calling it an "expression of political frustration".

Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers staged a protest march amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani led the march towards Lok Bhawan.

Reacting to this, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, speaking to IANS, said, "This is an expression of political frustration. Those who were forming governments through booth capturing until yesterday are now talking about the SIR and fake voters. This clearly reflects their political frustration."

Highlighting cases against the Lalu family, the BJP leader said, "The family facing allegations of taking land from poor people in exchange for jobs, with a charge sheet already filed in the land-for-jobs case, is now preaching about honesty and probity."

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan compared Tejashwi to a "shortened version" of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, while highlighting his absence from the Assembly sessions.

Ranjan, speaking to IANS, said, "Tejashwi is also a shortened version of Rahul. They do not want to work. As a political tourist, he remains active only during foreign trips, floods and droughts, while he is nowhere to be seen when the Assembly is in session. He appears only when he has to show his presence in Bihar politics. That is why he abuses the Election Commission, but the people of Bihar are watching everything."

Tensions escalated between protesters and police during the demonstration, following which Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Mukesh Sahani were detained.

Police had erected barricades at several locations to prevent the protesters from advancing towards Lok Bhawan in Patna.

During the march, Tejashwi climbed onto a barricade and attempted to move ahead, leading to a scuffle between him and police personnel. He was subsequently detained along with Misa Bharti and Mukesh Sahani.

Police later took the detained leaders to Lok Bhawan, where the Mahagathbandhan delegation was scheduled to submit a memorandum to the Governor.