'Represented Hearts Of Ordinary People, Was An Off-Screen Hero': Leaders Across Nation Mourn Nana Patekar's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Leaders across the nation mourned the demise of Nana Patekar and called it the end of an era. Terming his death a great loss to the nation, they said that the veteran actor represented the hearts of the ordinary people and his contributions off-screen made him a real-life hero.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "Look, a great actor has passed away, and it is the end of an era. Just as there can be no one like Dilip Kumar, there can be no one like Nana Patekar."

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar said,“It's a very big loss for Maharashtra and India. He had a strong voice. Socially, he spoke about addiction, youth, and farmer issues.”

Remembering the actor, Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said, "He was an actor who not only led and gave direction to the film industry but was also loved by the common people. If there was an actor who truly represented the hearts of ordinary people, it was Nana Patekar. He worked across Maharashtra in drought-hit areas, places facing water shortages and regions affected by farmer suicides, working to improve water resources and for the welfare of farmers and society.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut said, "Nana Patekar leaving us so suddenly is a shock to all of us. He was a great actor, but he was also a great human being. Nana always appeared on the Hindi film screen as a true Marathi person. He was a symbol of Marathi pride and self-respect. He was a great artiste in Hindi cinema and a Natsamrat. Whether it was Marathi theatre, Marathi cinema or Hindi cinema, whenever Nana appeared on screen, he dominated it."

Badnera MLA Ravi Rana said,“It was extremely heartbreaking to hear the news today that veteran artist Nana Patekar has passed away. He left us suddenly and has left a deep void in our hearts. He was a remarkable artiste in both Hindi and Marathi cinema and a simple, humble person who met everyone warmly.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "India has lost one of its finest actors, Nana Patekar, at the age of 75. Known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and honesty, both on-screen and off-screen, he will always be remembered. People remember him as a hero on-screen, but his contributions off-screen made him a real-life hero.”

Shaina also highlighted his Marathi film, 'Natsamrat', as Patekar's finest work. She said,“Despite his 3 National awards, Padma Shri and 4 decades in Indian cinema, he would be most remembered for his stance on farmers' rights.”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

He made his Hindi film debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.