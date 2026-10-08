Raj Babbar Recalls Working With Nana Patekar In 'Aaj Ki Awaaz': 'We Shared Many Joys And Struggles'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor-politician Raj Babbar mourned the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. He recalled the years they spent together in cinema and the many memories they shared along the way.

Raj remembered their first screen collaboration in“Aaj Ki Awaaz” and described Nana as not only a remarkable actor but also a deeply sensitive human being. Taking to X, the 'Nikaah' actor shared a monochrome image of Nana Patekar and wrote,“The rebel is gone forever. Remembering Nana Patekar ji brings back countless memories of the years we spent together in cinema. I clearly remember Aaj Ki Awaaz, his first major break in mainstream Hindi cinema, when we shared the screen for the first time. From then on, we shared many joys and struggles together. Nana was not only a remarkable actor but also a deeply sensitive human being. His intensity and creative honesty were not merely qualities he possessed - they were a way of life.”

“He remained deeply committed to the social causes he championed. He had a warm heart and a rare understanding of human emotions. We spoke only recently, and he was in such a cheerful mood. His presence will always live on in the memories of those who worked with him and loved him. I remember him with immense affection and respect. Brother, you will be deeply missed - not only as a great actor, but also as a truly wonderful human being,” he added.

“Aaj Ki Awaz,” the 1984 action drama directed by Ravi Chopra, featured Raj Babbar, Smita Patil, Nana Patekar, and Shafi Inamdar. The film was based on 1982 American film“Death Wish II.” Raj Babbar played Professor Prabhat Kumar Verma, also known as Robinhood, while Smita Patil played the role of Public Prosecutor Rajni Deshmukh. Nana Patekar portrayed Jagmohandas in the film.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8. He was reportedly found unresponsive at his residence in Goa after complaining of severe chest discomfort.