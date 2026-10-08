'Targeting Civilian Infrastructure Completely Unacceptable': India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) India on Thursday condemned attacks on Abha and King Khalid international airports in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, terming the targeting of civilian infrastructure "completely unacceptable".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured.

"India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable," the MEA said in a statement.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement further read.

The MEA's remarks come after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Wednesday said that three civilians were killed and 36 others were injured in the attacks on the two international airports on October 6 and 7.

In a statement shared on X, the GACA said that the emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with established protocols and the applicable emergency response plans.

"At Abha International Airport, the attack resulted in two fatalities, both female residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities, may they rest in peace, as well as (28) injuries involving Saudi citizens, a Bangladeshi resident, and a Filipino resident, ranging from minor to critical," the GACA posted on X.

"At King Khalid International Airport, the attack resulted in one fatality, a resident of Sudanese nationality, may he rest in peace, as well as (8) injuries involving (5) Saudi citizens, (2) Egyptian residents and (1) Pakistani resident, ranging from minor to critical," it added.

According to the statement, all injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The GACA said that the two attacks caused property damage.

"GACA is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to assess the damage, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain the security and safety of operations within the Kingdom's civil aviation system," the statement reads.

On Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks targeting sites in Saudi Arabia, including military facilities and airports, Gulf News reported.