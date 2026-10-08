Delhi Cop Alleges Being Attacked, Bitten During INDIA Bloc Protest

A Delhi Police constable, Ankit Kasana, on Thursday alleged that he was attacked and bitten by demonstrators during an opposition protest near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Constable Ankit Kasana works with the Parliament Street police station and was deployed for crowd control near Jantar Mantar follwing the INDIA bloc MPs' demonstration. The situation escalated after security personnel detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Constable Recounts Attack

Adressing the media, constable Kasana alleged that some Congress supporters blocked the way and would lie down in front of the car.“Yesterday around 6:30, when we were at our duty points, there was a detention going on there. We suddenly found out that Rahul sir had been detained. As soon as we had to get his car out safely because these people weren't letting us through there sometimes they would lie down in front of the car, sometimes they would stop the car and push it. As we were trying to turn the car, a private vehicle blocked the way. We saw that there were some Congress supporters,” Kasana told ANI.

Kasana further added that about 30 to 35 people, both men and women, surrounded him while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being detained. He alleged that the group abused him, tore his uniform, scratched him with their fingernails and bit him. He said,“Some leaders tried to hijack that car, forcefully trying to snatch the keys. At the same time, I reached there and moved those people away. During this, an Inspector took the car into his custody and started backing it up so we could safely move Rahul Gandhi from there. As soon as they saw that I was alone and sir was inside, someone grabbed my collar from behind, tore my uniform, and broke my button too.”

After the incident, Kasana was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi for a medical checkup.

“We actually help the public a lot, and that's why the public trusts the Delhi Police. But if these people want to destroy that trust, we won't let that happen. No matter how much they harass us or abuse us, we won't be aggressive. We'll do our duty peacefully. We have to maintain law and order, and we'll make sure we do,” Constable Ankit Kasana said.

Police File FIRs, Name Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest, with more cases being registered in the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The cases have been registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel. The names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far.

INDIA Bloc Protest and Detentions

This comes after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi was among the Opposition MPs detained during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.

As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there.

Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but they allegedly refused to comply and insisted that they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet officials of the Election Commission. Delhi Police said they eventually intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)