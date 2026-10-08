Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot Seek Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress in-charge and general secretary Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and sought the Guru's blessings.

Speaking after the visit, Pargat Singh said they had come to thank Guru Sahib and seek his blessings, adding that political discussions would be taken up later.“Today, we're just here to thank Guru Sahib. The doors we're standing at never tolerated invaders, and they never tolerated the politics of hate. And today, it's just about thanking God and receiving His blessings. We will engage in politics, but a day or two later, because this is not the place for it. We come here solely to seek the Guru's blessings,” Pargat Singh said.

The Congress leaders also paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple. Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla said the entire Congress leadership had come to Sri Harmandir Sahib to seek the Guru's blessings and described the visit as a new beginning for the party. Singla said the party's goal was to strengthen the organisation and form a Congress government in Punjab in the future.

Congress Leaders Emphasize Party Unity

Responding to speculation that he was being considered for the post of Punjab Congress president, Singla said he considered himself a party soldier and had discharged every responsibility assigned to him sincerely. He said the responsibility had now been handed over to Pargat Singh and the entire Congress leadership was united behind him.

Speaking to reporters, he said,“I am a soldier of one party. I said it before, and I am saying it today too. Wherever the party has given major responsibilities in the organisation across the country, we have always worked together. Today, Pargat Singh ji has been given the responsibility for Punjab, and the entire Congress party is here.”

On questions about unity within the party, Singla said Congress had always been united and would remain so. He acknowledged that leaders could have differences of opinion and interpret issues differently, but maintained that when it came to the party, Rahul Gandhi and the progress of Punjab and the country, Congress leaders have always worked together.

“And it's right in front of you: we, the entire Congress party, were together before, we are together today, and we will stay together in the future,” Singla said.“I didn't think there would be any differences among people, but when it comes to the party, the entire leadership is together and will stay together,” he added.

Focus on 2027 Polls

On the 2027 Assembly elections, Singla said the new leadership would work as a cohesive team to strengthen the party and form a Congress government in Punjab.“The new leadership represents a cohesive team that will work together to strengthen the party and form a Congress government in Punjab,” he said.

Hitting back at the opposition's“25-year contract” remark, Singla said power was not permanently leased to anyone. He noted that Raja Warring had served for around four-and-a-half years and the responsibility had now been handed over to Pargat Singh.

“Akali Dal leaders had once spoken of a 25-year tenure in power, but power is not something that is permanently leased to anyone." He pointed out that the Congress has not frequently changed its state presidents. "Raja Warring served as president for four and a half years, and the responsibility has now been entrusted to Pargat Singh,” he said.

Singla asserted that all Congress leaders and workers were united and said the party would form the government again with the support of the people of Punjab. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)