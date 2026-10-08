Why Do People In This Country Avoid Gold Jewellery? Surprising Reason Behind Their Tradition

Gold is considered valuable and prestigious in many parts of the world, but there is a country where gold jewellery is rarely worn. Discover the cultural and social reasons behind this unusual tradition.

Indians love gold and see it as a symbol of wealth. We wear heavy gold jewellery during weddings and festivals. But people in the Scandinavia region do not like showing off their wealth. They believe in equality and avoid wearing expensive items in public.

People in Scandinavia follow a social rule called the Law of Jante. This rule says that no one should act better than others. They have money and expensive things, but they never boast about them. They see heavy gold chains and expensive watches as unnecessary show-off. They own gold, but they just keep it private.

Indian families buy gold for financial security and traditional reasons. But Scandinavian culture focuses on simple living. They value equality over personal show-off. They do not want to look richer than their neighbours. This makes their approach to gold very different from ours.