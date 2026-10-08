Karnataka: Cauvery Aarti At KRS Dam Postponed, New Dates Announced

Officials have postponed the grand Cauvery Aarti event scheduled to be held at the Krishnarajasagara (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The event was originally scheduled to begin on October 11 but has now been rescheduled due to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's prior commitments on the day. The Cauvery Aarti will now be held at the KRS Dam from October 18 to October 25.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was scheduled to inaugurate the event on October 11. However, as he has other prior commitments on the day, the organisers decided to reschedule the event. Preparations for the Cauvery Aarti are continuing at the KRS Dam.

A Tradition That Started Last Year

The state government introduced the Cauvery Aarti last year as an initiative to honour and worship the Cauvery River, regarded as the lifeline of southern Karnataka and several parts of South India. The event was conceived along the lines of the famous Ganga Aarti held in North India.

D.K. Shivakumar initiated the Cauvery Aarti programme when he was serving as the Water Resources Minister during the previous term. The initiative was aimed at celebrating the cultural and spiritual significance of the Cauvery River and strengthening the connection between the river and the people of the region.

Preparations Underway Despite Lower Water Levels

Karnataka did not receive favourable monsoon rainfall this year, raising concerns over water availability. Despite this, the Mandya district administration and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam are making preparations to conduct the Cauvery Aarti using the water currently available at the KRS Dam.

Officials are working to ensure that arrangements for the week-long event are completed ahead of the revised schedule. The Cauvery Aarti is now set to take place at the KRS Dam from October 18 to October 25.