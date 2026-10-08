Nana Patekar Passes Away: When Legendary Actor Earned 'Renowned Shot' Tag At Shooting Nationals

The legendary Hindi and Marathi actor Nana Patekar's sudden demise has left the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a powerhouse performer, writer, and philanthropist whose intense cinematic presence and unmatched dialogue delivery redefined Indian cinema.

Nana Patekar was 75 when he breathed his last in Goa, where he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence on Thursday, October 8. The legendary actor was taken to Manipal Hospital after emergency medical teams attempted prolonged resuscitation, marking a tragic end for the iconic star.

Patekar, who was known for his versatility and groundbreaking contributions to parallel and mainstream cinema, has left behind an unforgettable legacy that spanned over four decades. His last film was Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty action-thriller O'Romeo (2026), and he also made an appearance in Subedar this year.

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Patekar's Shooting Prowess: From the Range to the Silver Screen

Nana Patekar is widely regarded as one of those actors who made acting look effortless through sheer intensity, but off-screen, the legendary actor was a competitive shooter.

Back in 1991, when he was preparing for a role in the movie Prahaar, Nana underwent rigorous training with the Indian Army, where he got his hands on firearms training and tactical disciplines that laid the foundation for his lifelong mastery of marksmanship. He trained extensively with the Maratha Light Infantry for roughly three years just to prepare for a role.

Thereafter, Nana Patekar proved that his cinematic intensity was matched by an extraordinary discipline. In the late 40s, the legendary actor took up shooting competitively and became a formidable presence on the competitive circuit over the last decade, securing his standing among the nation's elite marksmen.

That Nana Patekar was an actor extraordinary is a widely known fact. But as we mourn the shocking demise of the legendary actor, I am reminded of an incident from about 15 years ago.

Back then, I covered shooting and a few other Olympic disciplines for a different English daily. During one of those regular conversations with a source, I got a tip-off that Nana, as the source referred to him, was likely to feature in the National Shooting Championships that year.

But I couldn't write it, as it was mandatory to get a quote from the legend.

Now came the biggest challenge: how do I get to speak to him and confirm the story?

A few friends, who were cinema reporters back then, warned me,“Nana kabhi bhi gussa ho sakte hain, so be careful...”

As a rather rookie reporter, I had nothing to lose. After days of struggling to find his contact number, I finally mustered the courage to call him and check the story.

The phone kept ringing for days, and my source kept insisting that he would participate in the championship. But there was no official confirmation.

My then sports editor was quite clear:“You either get a quote, or we don't carry the story. We can't take a risk with someone of his stature.”

Fair enough. But how was I going to get him talking?

Days passed. Calls went unanswered. Text messages remained undelivered.

Until one fine day, I got a call from someone ( those were the pre- or very early WhatsApp days, so good old phone calls still ruled) saying that“Mr Patekar” would like to speak to me.

For a moment, I was numb.

And when that familiar voice came through on the other end, I knew it was indeed THE Nana Patekar.

He apologised at least thrice for not taking my calls and then, in his nonchalant voice, confirmed the story with a simple,“Haan re baba...”

That wasn't really a quote, but the story was confirmed and I filed it.

The story went in as a slightly bigger single-column piece and was restricted to a few editions, perhaps because of a space crunch that day.

A good friend, who was then with a rival newspaper, managed to get a much bigger story out of it later. I remember being slightly envious, but also quite happy for him.

However, what stayed with me was not the size of the story, or where it appeared. It was the warmth in that little conversation. And, above all, that warmer“Haan re baba...”

Travel well, Nana Sir.

Thank you for all the memories.

Picture: X

- Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) October 8, 2026

In 2004, Patekar's shooting prowess was on display when he clinched the silver medal in the fiercely contested 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships held at the BSF's Reoti Range in Indore, instantly cementing his reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the shooting grounds.

This was when the 'versatility' of Nana Patekar became solidified, not just through his unforgettable cinematic characters, but by a level of focus that turned a silver-screen legend into an elite, medal-winning marksman on the national stage.

When Patekar Earned the Sobriquet 'Renowned Shot'

Nana Patekar's journey into competitive marksmanship didn't stop at personal milestones. Three years after winning his first national championship medal, Nana featured in Maharashtra's team at the Mhow Nationals in Madhya Pradesh, where he put up a masterclass performance with a borrowed rifle.

Nana scored 549 out of 600 shots, helping Maharashtra secure a bronze medal. His stellar outing caught the attention of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), which gave the legendary actor the nickname 'Renowned Shot', a prestigious designation that famously brought with it the privilege of importing a custom competition rifle duty-free.

Nana Patekar's last appearance at the National Shooting Championships in 2014, where he participated in the Big Bore event at the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur, Gurgaon. Thereafter, the legendary actor showed that his passion for the sport remained as fierce as ever.

As Nana Patekar departed for his heavenly abode after his sudden demise, which left the Indian film fraternity in profound grief, his versatility was not only restricted to his acting but also reflected in the meticulous discipline he brought to the shooting range.

Having featured in over 70 films across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, alongside his theatre roots and powerful stage presence, Nana Patekar's artistic and personal journey leaves an everlasting imprint on the cultural fabric of the nation.

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