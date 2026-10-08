Lumistar Demonstrates AI-Powered TERO Pro Tennis Robot In New York

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lumistar has demonstrated its TERO Pro AI-powered tennis training robot at an event in New York, giving players the opportunity to practice against a machine designed to respond dynamically to their shots.

More than 60 people, including media, influencers and members of the public, tried the TERO Pro at the 96th Street clay courts in Manhattan.

The September 10 event was followed by a screening of the US Open Women's Singles Semifinals at Riverside Park Conservancy, in partnership with the Riverside Tennis Association.

Unlike conventional tennis ball machines that primarily deliver balls according to predetermined settings, the TERO Pro incorporates computer vision and AI to analyze a player's shots and determine how to return the ball.

The machine uses dual 4K cameras with a 120-degree field of view to monitor the court. Lumistar says the system analyzes the speed, trajectory and expected landing position of an incoming shot in real time and can plan its response within 0.1 seconds.

TERO Pro can deliver balls at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph), with a maximum range of 26 meters and maximum ball height of at least 4.2 meters. Players can direct shots to 35 positions around the court.

The machine offers five AI training modes, including Rally Mode, AI Match, Random Mode, Rank Up and All Star Game. In Rally Mode, for example, the robot is designed to adjust to the player's ability while introducing more difficult shots as the session progresses.

Players can also control parameters including ball speed, spin, intervals and shot patterns.

Lumistar offers two versions of its tennis training system, TERO and TERO Pro. The Pro model integrates the company's vision hardware, AI processing and 4K cameras as standard, while the regular TERO can be upgraded with a separate vision module.