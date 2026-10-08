Gen Z Collectors Lead Art Market Spending, Survey Shows

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new report challenges assumptions about young art collectors, revealing that wealthy Gen Z individuals are the art market's most significant spenders. The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting found that this demographic, comprising individuals agedwithin its high-net-worth sample, spent more on art than any other age group and demonstrated high engagement with the art world.

However, the survey notes that these findings are based on a small subset of exceptionally affluent young people, many of whom have inherited wealth. Their purchasing habits may not represent all Gen Z consumers but could offer insight into the future direction of the art market, especially concerning the youngest and wealthiest collectors.

The survey, conducted by Arts Economics and authored by its founder Clare McAndrew, polled 3,100 high-net-worth individuals, each with a minimum of $1 million in personal net wealth, excluding real estate and privately held business assets. Gen Z respondents constituted just 9% of the total sample.

Despite their smaller representation, these 279 Gen Z collectors were notably active. In 2025 and the first half of 2026, they reported the highest average fine art expenditure by a substantial margin. In 2025, their average spending on art reached $347,460, an increase of 19% from the previous year. This figure was more than double the average expenditure of any older generation surveyed, according to the report. Across the entire sample, average fine art spending in 2025 was $124,265, a 13% rise from 2024. Furthermore, the average Gen Z expenditure in the first half of 2026 alone surpassed their full-year 2025 average. These results contradict a common concern in the art trade that Gen Z members are less interested in collecting art.

The number of works purchased remained largely consistent across generations, suggesting that Gen Z's higher spending stemmed primarily from acquiring more expensive pieces. The report states that only 1% of collectors surveyed bought a work priced above $1 million between 2025 and the first half of 2026, with Gen Z accounting for nearly half of those buyers. Among Gen Z collectors, 13% reported spending more than $1 million on fine art in the first half of 2026, compared to 3% of all respondents.

Family wealth and influence appear to be key factors in the collecting habits of these young individuals. While 15% of all respondents indicated their wealth originated primarily from family sources, this percentage rose to 37% among Gen Z. Additionally, 40% of Gen Z collectors stated that family influence encouraged their collecting, compared to 28% of respondents overall. This distinction is significant as wealth transfers between generations continue, with UBS estimating that over $83 trillion will be transferred globally over the next 20 to 25 years, nearly 90% of which will go to younger generations.

These wealthy Gen Z collectors are also active participants in the art world. Boomers attended the most art-related events, followed by Gen Z, with millennials attending the fewest. Women and Gen Z collectors surveyed both attended close to one event per week in 2025 and 2026.

Aida Valdez, founder of Mad54, a platform that organizes exhibitions and supports emerging artists, particularly those of Latin American descent, has observed this high engagement among Gen Z collectors.“They're really interested in community-building, and they're also interested in converting their peers” to art collecting, Valdez said.“Gen Z collectors are a lot more engaged with the community aspect of art collecting.”

The survey also highlights a shift in risk appetite. After the proportion of collectors buying work by an unfamiliar artist reached a five-year high of 66% in 2025, it declined to 45% in 2026, its lowest level in five years. Arts Economics interprets this as increased risk aversion and a preference for established artists. However, Gen Z collectors remained more open to new discoveries, with 56% purchasing work by an unfamiliar artist during the survey period, compared to 36% of Boomers.

Collectors are also increasingly bypassing traditional market channels. In this year's survey, 69% of collectors reported buying directly from artists, a 6% increase from the previous survey and more than double the level recorded in 2024. Nearly half ( 48% ) purchased from artists' studios, 40% commissioned works, and 38% acquired pieces via Instagram. Artist-direct sales constituted 19% of collectors' total expenditures.

Despite these trends, galleries remain the primary entry point into the market, with 87% of collectors confirming purchases from a dealer during the survey period. This includes 75% buying directly and 62% through an art fair. Notably, two-thirds of collectors who preferred dealers opted for remote interactions through websites, phone, email, or Instagram, rather than visiting physical gallery spaces.“We kind of shy away a little bit from that softer qualitative data about preferences and motivations and things like that,” McAndrew noted,“but some of them are among the most important.”

Source: The Art Newspaper