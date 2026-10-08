Omari Travels To Tashkent To Attend Global Forum On Sdgs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Mawlawi Attaullah Omari has travelled to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend the Global Technical Forum on Landlocked Developing Countries, Food Security and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) said the forum is scheduled to take place in Tashkent from October 7 to 8.

It said experts and representatives from landlocked developing countries would discuss food security, sustainable development goals, the exchange of knowledge and experience, and practical areas of cooperation at the forum.

It added that during the visit, opportunities to develop and expand bilateral and regional cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, trade and investment would also be discussed.

The statement noted that the Afghan delegation would also meet officials and representatives of participating countries on the sidelines of the forum to discuss Afghanistan's agricultural and economic potential, the expansion of agricultural exports and trade, attracting investment, and the transfer of professional knowledge and experience.

The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, expanding economic and trade ties, and making use of shared potential in agriculture, food security and investment, the ministry concluded.

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