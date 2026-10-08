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Over 550Kg Of Drugs Seized In Badakhshan, Maidan Wardak

Over 550Kg Of Drugs Seized In Badakhshan, Maidan Wardak


2026-10-08 04:09:28
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 550 kilogrammes of drugs have been seized and three people arrested in separate operations in northeastern Badakhshan and central Maidan Wardak provinces, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Wednesday.
On its X platform, the ministry said that security forces had seized 329 kg of drugs in Tashkan district of Badakhshan province.
In a separate operation in Narkh district of Maidan Wardak province, another 230kg of drugs were seized, the statement said.
It added that three people had been arrested in connection with the trafficking of the drugs.
The cases of the arrested individuals will be handed over to judicial and legal authorities after the necessary procedures are completed, the ministry concluded.
hz

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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