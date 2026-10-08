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ASQA Returns 122 Tonnes Of Substandard Iron Products From Farah Port
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Standard and Quality Authority (ASQA) says three consignments containing around 122 tonnes of angle iron, girder iron and tile strips that failed to meet domestic standards have been returned to the exporting country from the Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port.
In a statement, the authority said the three consignments were found to be non-compliant with domestic standards following technical assessments by officials from the Standards and Quality Department at Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port.
Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port is located in Farah province on Afghanistan's border with Iran.
It said the consignments included around 72 tonnes of angle iron, nearly 49 tonnes of girder iron and one tonne of tile strips.
It added that the consignments were not allowed to enter the country's markets because they failed to meet the required standards and were returned to the exporting country.
The inspection and quality-control process for imported goods at the country's ports was continuing regularly to prevent the entry of substandard products and ensure consumer safety, the statement concluded.
hz
In a statement, the authority said the three consignments were found to be non-compliant with domestic standards following technical assessments by officials from the Standards and Quality Department at Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port.
Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port is located in Farah province on Afghanistan's border with Iran.
It said the consignments included around 72 tonnes of angle iron, nearly 49 tonnes of girder iron and one tonne of tile strips.
It added that the consignments were not allowed to enter the country's markets because they failed to meet the required standards and were returned to the exporting country.
The inspection and quality-control process for imported goods at the country's ports was continuing regularly to prevent the entry of substandard products and ensure consumer safety, the statement concluded.
hz
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