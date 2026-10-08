Muttaqi, Yue Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong have discussed bilateral ties, regional situation and further expansion of cooperation between Kabul and Beijing.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Muttaqi met Xiaoyong on the sidelines of the 8th Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan.

It said the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, the regional situation and ways to further expand cooperation.

Muttaqi thanked China for its constructive and balanced position on Afghanistan within the framework of the Moscow Format, noting that there was an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two countries based on mutual respect and common interests.

For his part, Yue described Afghanistan-China relations as positive and shared China's views on the regional situation with the Afghan foreign minister.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote regional stability, mutual cooperation and Afghanistan's economic and regional connectivity.

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