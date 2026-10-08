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Medical Graduates To Sit Exit Exam Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The medical exit exam is scheduled to be held for graduates of medical faculties tomorrow (Friday), an official said on Thursday.
Naseer Khan Shirzai, spokesman for the National Examination Authority (NEA), said the examination would be organised by the General Directorate of the Medical Council of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).
He added that graduates of medical faculties would participate in the examination.
hz/kk
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