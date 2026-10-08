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406 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

406 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home


2026-10-08 04:09:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 406 Afghan migrants released from prisons in Pakistan returned to Afghanistan this week.

In a statement, the ministry said the returnees entered the country through the Torkham crossing, while another 140 returned through Spin Boldak.

The returnees had spent varying periods in Pakistani prisons.

MoRR said the released Afghans were provided with humanitarian assistance before being transferred to their respective areas.

hz

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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