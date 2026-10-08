Qatar, Italy Eye Expanded Digital, Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai has met with the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Italy in communications and information technology.

The two sides also explored opportunities for joint cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) ethics and governance, the digital industry and digital economy, as well as ways to promote the exchange of expertise and foster partnerships between digital-sector entities and companies in the two countries.

HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology underscored the importance of expanding Qatar-Italy cooperation and broadening the partnership between the two sides in priority digital and technological fields.

He said the partnership provides scope for deeper digital collaboration through joint initiatives in AI ethics and governance, the digital industry and digital economy, while strengthening ties between companies and institutions in both countries.

HE the Minister also expressed his aspiration to translate available opportunities into tangible partnerships and projects, strengthen the presence of startups on international platforms, and expand economic and technological cooperation between Qatar and Italy.

The meeting also discussed opportunities to strengthen links between technology companies and entrepreneurs in the two countries, foster partnerships to expand trade and technological cooperation, and capitalize on opportunities offered by the Qatari market and international platforms hosted by Qatar to connect companies, investors and innovators.