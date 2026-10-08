Openai Rolls Out Intelligent UI In Chatgpt Alongside GPT-6

MENAFN - Gulf Times) OpenAI has introduced Intelligent UI, a new capability in ChatGPT that allows the AI assistant to dynamically combine text, visuals and interactive elements to deliver more useful and engaging responses.

Powered by the company's new GPT-6 models, Intelligent UI enables ChatGPT to go beyond conventional text-based answers, generating graphics, diagrams, charts, forms, tappable buttons and other interactive experiences directly within a conversation. The format is tailored to the user's request, with ChatGPT determining when visual or interactive elements can make an answer clearer or more useful.

OpenAI said it trained GPT-6 to make decisions about the content, layout, visuals and level of interactivity needed for each response, while also recognizing when a straightforward text answer is the most appropriate format.

The new capability can also generate functional tools on demand within a conversation. Examples include retirement savings calculators, bill-splitting tools and games, allowing users to interact with the resulting experience rather than simply receiving instructions or formulas in text.

OpenAI said Intelligent UI is built on a library of native, streamable components and a compiler that processes interfaces as they are generated, allowing interactive elements to appear progressively without waiting for the entire response to be completed.

The launch coincides with the broader rollout of GPT-6 in ChatGPT. GPT-6 Sol powers ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users, while GPT-6 Luna is available to Free and Go users. Both models are tuned for everyday conversations and support Intelligent UI.

OpenAI began the global rollout of GPT-6 with Intelligent UI to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users on Wednesday, with access expanding to Free and Go users on Thursday. Enterprise availability remains subject to workplace administrator settings.