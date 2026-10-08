ICESCO, UNESCO Deepen Cooperation In Education, Science And AI

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Paris on Wednesday to strengthen international and regional cooperation on pioneering initiatives in education, science, artificial intelligence, communication and knowledge dissemination.

The MoU was signed by ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. AlMalik and UNESCO Director-General Dr. Khaled El Enany. It provides a framework for developing sustainable policies that promote cultural diversity and safeguard heritage, while strengthening cooperation in education through initiatives aimed at enhancing education and higher education systems, advancing green and digital education, supporting education transformation, building the capacities of teaching staff, developing strategies to prevent school dropout, and expanding access to early childhood education.

The agreement also covers the protection of cultural rights, promotion of cultural diversity, safeguarding endangered and underwater heritage, combating the illicit trafficking of cultural property, and strengthening cultural policies and creative industries.