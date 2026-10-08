Al Abdulghani Motors Launches Five New Toyota And Lexus Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

- Five new Toyota and Lexus models debut at Al Abdulghani Motor Show

- Three fully electric models introduced, including Toyota's first fully electric vehicle in Qatar

- Four-day showcase brings the new Toyota and Lexus line-up closer to customers in Qatar

- Expanded electric offering supports Qatar's efforts towards a more sustainable transportation ecosystem

Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, has unveiled five new Toyota and Lexus models at Al Abdulghani Motor Show, a four-day showcase at the Lexus Main Showroom, open to the public until 10 October, giving customers and automotive enthusiasts the opportunity to discover the latest additions to the company's line-up.

Al Abdulghani Motor Show kicked off with an exclusive launch evening at the Lexus Main Showroom, officially unveiling five new Toyota and Lexus models ahead of the public opening. The line-up includes the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, Toyota Hilux, Toyota bZ4X Touring, Lexus ES and Lexus RZ 500e, bringing together different vehicle segments, technologies and mobility choices in one event.

Three of the newly introduced vehicles are fully electric powertrains vehicles, marking an important milestone for Al Abdulghani Motors and further expanding the range of electric mobility options available to customers in Qatar. The launch also introduces Toyota's first fully electric vehicle in Qatar, marking a new chapter for the brand in the local market.

The expansion of Al Abdulghani Motors' electric vehicle offering supports Qatar's transition towards sustainable transportation, complementing the Ministry of Transport's efforts under the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050 to advance sustainable transport solutions, reduce carbon emissions and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“The automotive industry is rapidly transforming, with technology continuing to advance and customer needs and expectations evolving. And yet, some things remain constant, particularly our commitment to quality, reliability, safety, and continuous improvement. The models we are launching today reflect this balance clearly: preserving the strong heritage of Toyota and Lexus while continuing to evolve in line with the needs of our customers in Qatar.”

Mr. Abdulghani added:“We believe that the future of mobility does not depend on the vehicle alone, but on the wider ecosystem that supports the customer experience. That is why we will continue to strengthen our operational capabilities, aftersales services, customer experience and the infrastructure required to support electric vehicles. Al Abdulghani Motor Show reflects this approach by bringing five new models together in one place and giving our customers the opportunity to explore the latest mobility options and technologies available to them.”

The Toyota line-up includes the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a new and more compact member of the Land Cruiser family, combining its established capability, reliability and durability with a 2,580 mm wheelbase, a 5.5-meter minimum turning radius and selectable four-wheel drive. Powered by a 2.7-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 164 hp and 245 Nm of torque, it also features a 12.3-inch Display Audio system, Toyota Safety Sense, a 360-degree camera and Blind Spot Monitor.

The ninth-generation Hilux builds on more than five decades of quality, durability and reliability with a redesigned cabin, improved ride comfort and advanced safety technology. It is available with 2.7-liter and 4.0-liter petrol engines, as well as a 2.8-liter diesel producing 201 hp, offered exclusively with the Overland Package.

Completing the Toyota line-up is the bZ4X Touring, Toyota's first fully electric vehicle introduced in Qatar, featuring dual-motor four-wheel drive delivering 280 kW, a 74.69 kWh battery, a driving range of up to 611 km under NEDC testing conditions and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It also offers X-MODE for low-traction surfaces, more than 600 liters of cargo capacity and a 14-inch integrated display.

The Lexus line-up features the RZ 500e, a fully electric luxury SUV built on the e-TNGA platform and equipped with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive, with 167 kW from the front motor and 167 kW from the rear, supported by a 74.7 kWh battery. It combines its electric performance with Lexus refinement through features including 20-inch alloy wheels, a color head-up display, Lexus Safety System+, IR-cut glass and ventilated seats.

The eighth-generation Lexus ES builds on a legacy dating back to 1989, further developing the comfort, quietness and craftsmanship associated with the model while introducing both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The hybrid version features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 244 hp, while the fully electric version delivers 338 hp with all-wheel drive.

Visitors can discover all five new Toyota and Lexus models at Al Abdulghani Motor Show, open to the public until 10 October at the Lexus Main Showroom. Opening hours are 4 PM to 10 PM, and 10 AM to 10 PM on 10 October.

To learn more or book a test drive, customers can visit the Toyota and Lexus showrooms in Qatar or contact Toyota on 8001800 and Lexus on 8002929.