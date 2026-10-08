MCIT Welcomes Singapore's Minister For Social And Family Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) welcomed Minister for Social and Family Development of the Republic of Singapore H E Masagos Zulkifli, and his accompanying delegation to the Innovation Lab, where they were introduced to some of the Lab's key initiatives and projects.

During the tour, the Minister and the delegation explored a range of innovative solutions and projects, while learning about the Lab's role in supporting the development of new ideas and emerging technologies and fostering collaboration among government entities, the private sector, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

The visit also highlighted MCIT's efforts to advance digital innovation and support the development of technology-driven solutions that address sectoral challenges and enable greater adoption of emerging technologies.