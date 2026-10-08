Qatar Military Officer Candidates Visit QNA To Explore AI-Powered Media Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Officer candidates from Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College have visited the Qatar News Agency (QNA) as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between government agencies and the country's official media organizations.

During the visit, the candidates watched a presentation outlining QNA's work and recent developments across its various departments. They were also introduced to the agency's use of artificial intelligence technologies and how these tools have contributed to its day-to-day operations.

QNA Director-General Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said technology had become an important tool for improving services across different sectors, particularly in the media industry.

The officer candidates also visited QNA's Training Center, where they learned about specialized training programs for Qatari media professionals and graduates of journalism and media departments seeking careers at QNA or other Qatari institutions. The candidates praised QNA's development in recent years and its adoption of artificial intelligence and other modern media technologies in its operations.