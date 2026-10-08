Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference Concludes With Focus On Circular Economy, Community Participation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sixth edition of the Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2026 concluded yesterday after two days of discussions, exhibitions and workshops highlighting innovative approaches to recycling, waste management, sustainability and the development of a circular economy.

Held on October 6 and 7 at Raffles Doha under the patronage of Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, the event brought together government entities, local and international companies and institutions, as well as experts and specialists in recycling, waste management, sustainability and the circular economy.

The two-day event attracted around 1,020 visitors, while the total number of registered participants reached 1,464. It featured six embassies, 127 exhibitors and 51 speakers, in addition to 16 school participations from 10 schools, six of which registered to participate in two sessions. The second day featured discussions on strengthening the sustainability of public cleanliness services through integrated planning, data and technology, as well as enhanced field coordination. Sessions examined the role of tracking systems, smart containers and predictive data in improving resource allocation, responding to operational changes, reducing unnecessary trips and cutting emissions.

Other sessions explored Qatar's efforts to develop an integrated circular economy through innovative solutions in energy, materials and resources. Discussions also highlighted initiatives aimed at raising public awareness, practical approaches to translating sustainability concepts into applicable solutions, and the role of younger generations in supporting the green economy and environmental protection.

Children serving as Sustainable Development Goals ambassadors also took part in one of the sessions, presenting environmental initiatives including“Eco Auditor,”“Towards a Cleaner Beach,”“Our Summer Without Plastic” and“Food Compost.” The initiatives focused on reducing food waste and excessive plastic consumption, protecting beaches, promoting responsible resource use and encouraging reuse through creative approaches. Their participation highlighted the importance of empowering young people to promote responsible environmental practices and contribute to sustainability efforts.

Honouring community and school greening initiatives On the sidelines of the conference, the Ministry of Municipality honoured winners of the 2026“Most Beautiful Home Garden” and“Most Beautiful School Garden” competitions, encouraging individuals and educational institutions to promote greenery, gardening and sustainable environmental practices.

The competitions form part of the Ministry's efforts to increase community participation in expanding green spaces, promote a culture of gardening and encourage sustainable practices in homes and schools. The schools securing the top three positions were Lubaba bint Al Harith Primary School for Girls, Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Preparatory School for Boys and Ruqayya Preparatory School for Girls.

The conference concluded with an emphasis on continued cooperation and knowledge exchange among local and international institutions and on strengthening partnerships supporting Qatar's transition towards a circular economy.

The discussions also underlined the importance of developing innovative and sustainable solutions for waste management and resource recovery to support Qatar's sustainable development efforts, enhance quality of life and protect the environment and natural resources for future generations.