Qatar Society Of Engineers To Organise Conference On 3D Printing, Smart Manufacturing On Nov 8

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) will organise the 2026 Conference on 3D Printing and Smart Manufacturing on November 8, as part of its efforts to promote knowledge of modern technologies and support the transition toward more efficient, innovative, and sustainable manufacturing systems.

The conference aims to provide a professional platform bringing together institutions, experts, engineers and specialists to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with adopting modern industrial technologies, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and showcase practical applications that can support innovation and the development of a more advanced and sustainable engineering and industrial ecosystem in Qatar.

The conference will focus on a range of topics reflecting rapid advances in 3D printing and smart manufacturing technologies, foremost among them the use of these technologies in construction and sustainable infrastructure.

The first panel discussion on the conference programme will address 3D printing in the construction sector as a strategic shift in building and construction engineering. It will also feature a research paper on the field development of smart concrete mixes using locally recycled materials.

The conference will also devote a session to energy and heavy industries, with a discussion on smart manufacturing and digital warehouses in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, alongside a research paper on the future of spare parts, supply chains and industrial localization.

Under the theme of policies, legislation and human capital, the conference will discuss developing a national framework for smart manufacturing, including codes, industrial localization and empowering engineers. A research paper will also examine the future of 3D printing and smart manufacturing in Qatar.

The discussions will also cover the integration of digital twins and artificial intelligence into smart manufacturing systems, as well as a research paper on advanced industrial data engineering and securing digital twins in smart factories.

Chairperson of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng. Amna Mohammed Al Namaa, said the conference is part of QSE's efforts to strengthen the presence of modern technologies in the engineering sector and provide engineers and specialists with opportunities to explore advanced applications that are helping reshape the future of engineering and industrial sectors.