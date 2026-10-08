Qatar, Italy Discuss Digital Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai received Italy's Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy H E Adolfo Urso in the presence of Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi and senior officials from both sides.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in communications and information technology, with particular emphasis on AI ethics and governance, as well as opportunities in the digital industry and digital economy.

The two sides also explored ways to deepen engagement between Qatari and Italian technology companies and institutions, promote knowledge exchange, and create new opportunities for partnerships across priority digital sectors.

Al Mannai highlighted the importance of taking digital cooperation between Qatar and Italy to a more advanced stage and translating shared priorities into practical partnerships.

He said,“Our partnership with Italy provides a strong platform for expanding cooperation in AI ethics and governance, digital industry and the digital economy. We are keen to turn these areas of shared interest into practical partnerships and projects, while creating stronger links between companies and institutions in both countries and opening new opportunities for startups to connect with international markets and platforms.”

The meeting also covered opportunities to increase the participation of Italian companies and startups in the second edition of MWC Doha 2026, providing them with greater access to industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and technology companies, while creating opportunities to showcase solutions, build partnerships and explore new avenues for investment and collaboration.

The two sides also discussed broader Italian participation in Web Summit Qatar 2027, particularly for startups and entrepreneurs seeking to connect with global investors and companies, pursue growth opportunities, and strengthen their presence within the international technology and innovation community.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency reiterated his welcome to the Italian Minister to attend the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), to be hosted in Doha next November.

Both sides underlined the value of these global platforms in strengthening business links between Qatar and Italy and in creating further opportunities for cooperation, investment and knowledge exchange across the digital and technology sectors.