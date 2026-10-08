Teachers Say Recognition Strengthens Commitment To Shaping Future Generations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recognition of teachers on World Teachers' Day has renewed their motivation to continue educating and shaping future generations, with honourees saying the lasting impact they leave on students remains the greatest reward of the profession.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to mark World Teachers' Day, the honourees thanked the Ministry for its continued support and expressed appreciation to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for patronising the ceremony and honouring teachers.

They said the recognition reflected the importance attached to teachers and their contribution to Qatar's education and development, while serving as encouragement to continue giving their best to students. They also said a teacher's influence can extend well beyond the classroom and remain with students for years through a sincere word, a supportive gesture or inspiring guidance that can help shape their future.

Mohammed Ali Al Muslemani, a teacher at Ali bin Abi Talib Preparatory School, said the essence of teaching lies in the students and the values educators help instil in them.“My greatest happiness is seeing my students benefit from what we do. We work hard to instil values in them,” he said.

Al Muslemani stressed that teaching is a demanding responsibility and that recognition should be viewed as encouragement to continue improving.“The road is not easy, and there is still a long journey ahead of us. We always say that this is a starting point, not an end,” he said.

He said he approaches every lesson with a strong sense of responsibility, giving each class his full effort and commitment. Reflecting on developments in the education sector, Al Muslemani welcomed the continued expansion of professional development opportunities for teachers. He noted that he was among those who graduated from a professional development programme in 2021.

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Khamees Mohammed Al Kuwari, Physical Education Coordinator at Al Yarmouk Preparatory School, thanked the Ministry for its attention to teachers and expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister's presence at the ceremony. He said the occasion was strong evidence of the State's support for teachers, adding that continued recognition could encourage educators and inspire younger generations to consider teaching as a career.

“The teacher is the foundation of the educational process, so caring for teachers is evidence of caring for the educational process as a whole,” he said.

Fawaz Aman Harib Al Hamad, Physical Education Teacher at Qatar Technical Secondary School for Boys, described the occasion as a source of renewed motivation.“It is a beautiful day for us as teachers. It increases our motivation to continue our journey in education and the educational process,” he said.

Al Hamad thanked the State for honouring teachers and the Ministry for its continued efforts to support and develop educators. He described the initiative as excellent, saying it would encourage teachers to continue their careers and give more in the years ahead. He also praised the Ministry's efforts to develop teachers and strengthen their role in society.

For Shaikha Saadoun Al Malki, Physical Education Coordinator at Aisha bint Abi Bakr Secondary School for Girls, the recognition was particularly meaningful after nearly 27 years in education.“I would like to express my happiness and pride in this recognition after nearly 27 years of giving,” she said. Al Malki thanked the Prime Minister for patronising the ceremony and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for its support, saying the recognition provided strong encouragement for teachers to continue their journey and contribute to the country.

She also praised the facilities and support provided to teachers and students, saying the Ministry had made available what the education sector needs to carry out its responsibilities.