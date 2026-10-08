Municipality Minister Honours Worker
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah honoured Mohammed Islam, a worker at General Cleanliness Department, in recognition of his distinguished participation in the opening ceremony of the Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2026.
Islam opened the ceremony with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, earning appreciation for his contribution to the event.
The honour reflects the Ministry's appreciation of the efforts and talents of its employees and aims to encourage workers to showcase their abilities and take part in various ministry events and activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment