Municipality Minister Honours Worker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah honoured Mohammed Islam, a worker at General Cleanliness Department, in recognition of his distinguished participation in the opening ceremony of the Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2026.

Islam opened the ceremony with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, earning appreciation for his contribution to the event.

The honour reflects the Ministry's appreciation of the efforts and talents of its employees and aims to encourage workers to showcase their abilities and take part in various ministry events and activities.